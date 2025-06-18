NHRC marks international day for countering hate speech

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday held a high-level roundtable in Abuja to commemorate the International Day for Countering Hate Speech, drawing attention to the growing dangers posed by hate speech in the digital age, particularly through Artificial Intelligence (AI).

In his speech at the event, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Dr. Tony Ojukwu, SAN, warned that while technology continues to drive innovation, it also has the potential to amplify harmful narratives—including hate speech—on an unprecedented scale.

He noted that the theme of this year, “Hate Speech and Artificial Intelligence,” calls for reflection on the double-edged nature of technology.

The NHRC boss emphasized that hate speech not only undermines individual dignity but also threatens national unity, democratic values, and the right to participate in public life free from violence or discrimination.

The NHRC outlined several initiatives it has undertaken to combat hate speech in Nigeria, one of which is the MOVE Project, launched before the 2023 general elections to promote voter inclusion and address the toxic influence of hate speech in electoral discourse.

The National Hate Speech Register was introduced to document and track incidents across the country in real time. The Commission also noted that it has trained its personnel nationwide to monitor both traditional and digital media for hate speech.

A formal Advisory to the Media was also issued to encourage responsible journalism and reporting.

“In April 2025, the NHRC released an Advisory Opinion on Freedom of Expression in response to concerns about the Cybercrime (Amendment) Act 2024, particularly Section 24, which was viewed by many as a threat to free speech,” he said.

Ojukwu expressed concern over the ethical implications of AI tools, calling for national frameworks to ensure the responsible use of emerging technologies. He noted that algorithmic bias, manipulated content, and online disinformation campaigns pose significant risks to human rights and social stability.

“The same technologies that empower us can be weaponized. If not properly regulated, AI can deepen division, incite violence, and threaten the right to privacy as guaranteed in Section 37 of our Constitution,” he stated.

Looking ahead, the NHRC announced plans to collaborate with technology platforms, regulators, and civil society to build AI-powered systems that detect and counteract hate speech early, while advocating for greater transparency in algorithmic moderation and content governance.

The NHRC boss urged Nigerians across all sectors not to allow algorithms to shape humanity, and to remain vigilant, united, and proactive—both online and offline—in defending dignity, truth, and justice.

