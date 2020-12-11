NHRC makes case for inclusiveness, equal opportunities in FG’s COVID-19 recovery efforts

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has identified inclusiveness and equal opportunities as a means of recording appreciable success in the COVID-19 recovery effort of the federal government.

Executive Secretary of the Commission, Tony Ojukwu who stated this at an International Conference on the Future of Human Rights, in commemoration of the 2020 International Human Rights Day tasked all government agencies to mainstream human rights into their post-COVID-19 recovery efforts.

According to the NHRC boss, such efforts will assist the nation to achieve the 2030 development agenda.

He said, the theme of this year’s celebration, “Recover better-Stand Up for Human Rights”, relates to the COVID-19 pandemic and draws attention to the need to recover and ensure that human rights are at the centre of the recovery initiatives.

Ojukwu specifically mentioned that stopping discrimination, addressing inequality, encouraging participation and solidarity, promoting sustainable development, addressing sexual and gender-based violence, upholding rule of law and justice and promoting responsible leadership is necessary to enthrone a more egalitarian and human rights friendly nation.

Speaking also, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) stated that enjoyment of human rights is one the cardinal pillars of democratic governance assuring that the federal government is committed to protecting these rights.

According to the AGF who was represented by the Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata (SAN), the federal government is not oblivious of the fact that COVID-19 pandemic affected citizens in diverse ways and that to mitigate the effects of the unfortunate condition, the federal government intensified programmes like farmer moni, trader moni, survivors grants to households, small and medium scale businesses and other soft loans to Nigerians.

“The Ministry is working towards the realization of the proposed legislation of an Act to govern administrative processes in civil matters in line with the ACJA and other information and communication technologies towards enhancing the enjoyment of human rights,” the AGF added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…NHRC makes case NHRC makes case

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..NHRC makes case NHRC makes case

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE