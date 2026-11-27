The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS) have strengthened efforts to promote journalists’ safety and responsible election reporting with the launch of a safety handbook for journalists and media practitioners.

The handbook was unveiled on Friday at a joint breakfast meeting for journalists in Abuja, under the theme, “Reporting Elections and the Protection of Democratic Participation in Conflict-Prone Areas: The Duties, Rights and Responsibilities of Journalists.”

The engagement highlighted the importance of safe, accurate, ethical and responsible journalism in safeguarding democratic participation, particularly as Nigeria prepares for the 2027 general elections.

In his remarks, the Country Representative of KAS, Mr Moritz Sprenker, emphasised that the safety of journalists extends beyond the media profession, describing it as a fundamental pillar of democracy.

He noted that professional journalism plays a critical role in distinguishing verified information from rumours, misinformation and manipulation, particularly during periods of tension and conflict.

“The rights, protection, and safety of journalists are therefore not concerns of the media profession alone. They are questions concerning democracy itself,” he said.

Sprenker further stressed that press freedom must be accompanied by responsibility, noting that reporting in conflict-prone environments requires careful consideration of the potential consequences of words, images and information disseminated to the public.

He explained that the handbook brings together two essential principles: the freedom to report and the right to do so safely and responsibly.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Dr Tony Ojukwu, SAN, reaffirmed that the safety of journalists is fundamental to democracy, credible elections and the protection of human rights.

He noted that journalists’ rights to life, dignity, personal liberty, freedom of expression and press freedom are guaranteed under Sections 33, 34, 35, 39 and 22 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

Ojukwu described the handbook as a practical resource designed to equip media practitioners with knowledge of their rights, safety precautions and appropriate responses to threats, intimidation and attacks in the course of their professional duties.

He urged journalists, media owners and security agencies to adopt and use the handbook as a guide towards creating a safer environment for media practice and strengthening respect for human rights.

In a keynote address, Mr Jide Ojo called on journalists to uphold the highest standards of accuracy, fairness, professionalism and ethical conduct, stressing the importance of balancing press freedom with the responsibilities that accompany public communication.

He commended the NHRC for developing the handbook, describing it as a valuable resource for journalists and media practitioners, particularly those covering sensitive beats where they face heightened risks in the course of their duties.

Journalists at the event applauded the initiative and expressed their commitment to professional and responsible reporting. They also commended the NHRC and KAS for their efforts to promote journalists’ safety and provide practical guidance for navigating the risks associated with media practice.

The NHRC and KAS reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening collaboration towards credible elections, peaceful democratic participation, accountability and the protection of journalists, stressing that no media practitioner should be subjected to attacks, intimidation or threats for performing legitimate professional duties.