NHRC commences auditing of police detention centers

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday, commenced the audit of places of detention across the country.

The exercise, according to the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Tony Ojukwu (SAN) was to ensure that practices in detention facilities conform to human rights standards.

Represented by the Director, Civil and Political Rights of the NHRC, Abdulrahman Yakubu during the flag-off of the Police Station Visitors Week (PSVW) at the Life Camp Police Station in Abuja, Ojukwu said, the focus of this exercise, which will be on police Detention Centres, for now, will extend to other detention centres across the country in the future.

He said, the outcome of the exercises in the past, has led to far-reaching reforms and policies in the Nigeria Correctional Services and the Nigeria Police Force.

The NHRC boss said that those carrying out the audit exercise have been adequately trained to go about the assignment with every sense of responsibility and diligence, having in mind that the Commission’s mandate is to protect and promote the rights of everyone in Nigeria, including persons in detention and even the detaining officers.

“The aim is to enhance Police accountability, identify good practices and document challenges that may exist, with a view to making action-oriented recommendations to appropriate authorities, as well as carrying out advocacy for the improvement of detention facilities.

“In all these, human rights standards will be the benchmark,” he said and added, “In carrying out the assignment, the trained Visitors are tasked to collect and document information regarding the Police Stations, suspects (detainees), condition of the detention facility, community relations, treatment of detainees, gender integration, as well as the welfare of the detaining authorities.

“Data gathered during the audit will be analysed and published as a report, which will be shared with all stakeholders,” he added.

He commended the Police Force for cooperating with the Commission in making the exercise a success and urging it to continue the collaboration, which is aimed at ensuring a culture of respect for human rights in Nigeria.

“Together, we shall continue to work towards strengthening reforms in the Nigeria Police so that someday, we shall have a Police Force where human rights standards are upheld in every aspect of policing,” he said.

