NHRC calls for prosecution of 35 indicted police officers

THE National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday called for the prosection of 35 police officers indicted in a report of the Presidential Investigation Panel on allega- tions of human rights viola- tions against the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The call was made in Abuja when NHRC submitted the report to the Attorney-Gen- eral of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, for implementation.

Executive Secretary of NHRC, Mr Tony Ojukwu, said the report, among other things, contained names of 35 policemen who served under the disbanded SARS.

“The commission expects the AGF to consider their prosecution in accordance with the law.

to the commission which went round the six geo- political zones of the country to listen to various complaints by Nigerians against the then SARS.

“There were discoveries and all were encapsulated in the report,” he stated.

Responding, Malami said that government will implement the report in such a way that justice will be served to all the parties concerned.

