NHRC calls for collective action to prevent child abuse, exploitation

The Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Dr. Tony Ojukwu, SAN, has called for collective action to ensure the safety and well-being of all children in the country.

Speaking on the occasion of the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression in Abuja, Dr. Ojukwu emphasized the need for stakeholders to work together to address the root causes of child abuse and exploitation, including poverty, insecurity, and lack of access to education.

A statement by the Director of Corporate Affairs and External Linkages of the NHRC, Fatimah Agwai Mohammed, said the day, which is commemorated every 4th of June, is dedicated to acknowledging the pain suffered by children who are victims of physical, mental, and emotional abuse worldwide.

In Nigeria, the day holds significant importance due to the country’s ongoing struggle with child abuse, exploitation, and violence.

According to Ojukwu, millions of Nigerian children face emotional, physical, sexual, and mental abuse, with many displaced due to conflicts and made vulnerable to exploitation. He noted that the North East region has been severely affected by the Boko Haram insurgency, leading to a significant increase in child rights violations.

He said the sit-at-home policy in the South East has deprived many innocent children of their right to adequate education and expressed deep concern over the plight of children in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps, who are often forced to beg for survival, exposing them to further exploitation and abuse.

Despite these challenges, the NHRC boss said Nigeria has made notable strides in protecting children’s rights. He cited the school feeding programme, the Safe School Initiative, and the Child Protection Information Management System (CPIMS) as examples of efforts to provide a safe and conducive learning environment for children, as well as to track and respond to child protection issues.

He urged the National Assembly to expedite action on the passage of legislation concerning the National Policy on Safety, Security, and Violence-Free Schools. He emphasized that the policy would provide a framework for ensuring that schools are safe and secure environments where children can learn and thrive without fear of violence or abuse.

Dr. Ojukwu also called on the government to strengthen the implementation of the Child Rights Act and other relevant laws to ensure the safety and well-being of all children. This, he said, includes providing adequate support to IDP camps, ensuring access to quality education and healthcare, and addressing the root causes of poverty and insecurity that lead to child exploitation.

He stressed the need for collective action by stakeholders to protect the rights and dignity of all children, ensuring their well-being and safety.

According to him, “Working together will create a society where children are valued, respected, and protected from all forms of violence and abuse.”

In this regard, he called for a concerted effort to address the problem of Almajiri children in the country, whose rights to education and protection from abuse and exploitation have been seriously jeopardized.

