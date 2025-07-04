NHRC boss, Tony Ojukwu, emerges president of West African human rights body

The Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of Nigeria, Dr. Tony Ojukwu, SAN, has been elected President of the Network of National Human Rights Institutions in West Africa (NNHRI-WA).

Ojukwu’s election took place during the closing session of a three-day Regional Consultation of the Network, marking the end of the tenure of his predecessor, Dr. Joseph Whittal of Ghana, who served as President for six years.

In his acceptance speech, Ojukwu pledged to strengthen cooperation among West African countries to advance the promotion and protection of human rights.

He outlined his vision for the Network, which includes building the capacity of National Human Rights Institutions (NHRIs) to effectively respond to challenges related to resources, governance, and operations.

Ojukwu also announced plans to establish a sub-regional Situation Room and Data Centre to enhance monitoring, documentation, and reporting of human rights across West Africa.

“My vision for this Network is anchored on respect and cooperation to promote and protect human rights in West Africa,” he stated and emphasized his commitment to fostering partnerships with ECOWAS institutions, the United Nations, the media, and civil society organizations.

Other newly elected officials of the Network include Amsatou Sow Sidibe (Senegal) as Vice President; Charles Harris (Liberia) as Treasurer; Serge Prince (Benin) as General Secretary; Alkadri Diarra (Mali) as Publicity Secretary I; Patricia Ndanema (Sierra Leone) as Publicity Secretary II; and Fernanda Maria da Costa (Guinea-Bissau) as Publicity Secretary III.

The Regional Consultation brought together delegates from 12 West African countries, the ECOWAS Commission, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in West Africa (OHCHR-WARO), and the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS).

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Nigeria’s Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, commended the delegates for their dedication to advancing reparatory justice. He noted that the theme was not merely about addressing the past but also about shaping a better future for Africans and people of African descent.

During the three-day deliberations, delegates called for the reinstatement of NHRIs in countries currently under military rule, including Burkina Faso, Niger, and Guinea. Following military takeovers in these countries and their subsequent withdrawal from ECOWAS to form the Alliance of Sahel States, participants stressed the importance of continued human rights engagement in the region.

Other key discussions focused on encouraging member states to adopt alternatives to detention, urging ECOWAS to accelerate the development and adoption of the ECOWAS Transitional Justice Handbook to guide states in addressing past and present injustices, fostering reconciliation, and ensuring sustainable development.

At the end of the consultation, participants reaffirmed their commitment to protecting migrants’ rights, increasing climate change advocacy, harmonizing national data collection on human rights violations, and supporting national governments to deliver on their economic responsibilities.

They further called on governments to create enabling environments that promote decent work, alleviate poverty, and improve living conditions, thereby reducing the incidence of economically driven migration in the sub-region.

