NHIS receives biometric enrolment kit from NIGCOMSAT

National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has received Mobile Enrolment Kit from Nigerian Communication Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) to significantly boost the operation of health insurance using Information and Communication Technology(ICT).

A statement signed by the Head of Media and Public Relations of NHIS, Emmanuel Ononokpono indicated that the package included 37 customised Mobile Biometric Enrolment Kit and 100 identity card printers.

An apparently delighted Executive Secretary of NHIS, Prof Mohammed Sambo, while receiving the package said the electronic platform will transform the entire operations of health insurance in the country from enrollment to access to care, adding that the device will enable the conduct of registration activities in rural areas and places where there is no electricity.

“Tracing the history of the e-NHIS project, Sambo expressed gratitude to the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for breathing life into the project and the minister of health, Dr Osagie Ehanire for his unflinching support which facilitated Federal Executive Council (FEC) approval for the project”. Sambo added.

Explaining features of the device, deputy manager, NIGCOMSAT, Mr Akin Morakinyo said that the kit is ruggedized tamperproof and waterproof IP67 standard comprising a laptop, fingerprint scanner, signature pad, HD webcam, thermal printer and 45000mah backup battery which can last eight hours without charge.

“The device can work online and offline while its accompanying identity card printer can produce 1000 cards per kit per day”. Morakinyo stated.

On his part, General Manager, Human Resources (NIGCOMSAT) Alh. Idris Adamu, who led the agency’s team of experts, further explained that the enrollment kit will enable NHIS to fulfill its partnership agreement with the Nigeria Identity Management Commission (NIMC) on the compulsory National Identity Number (NIN) adding that the kit was custom-made for the Scheme.

Adamu further explained that in the event of the kit falling from a 10-feet height it will suffer no disrepair as the device was carefully designed to withstand intense physical pressure.

The automation of NHIS services is to come on stream later on in the year. The statement reads in part.

