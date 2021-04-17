NHIS lauds Inuwa Yahaya’s transformation strides in health sector

Management of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has expressed satisfaction with the unprecedented transformation of the health sector in Gombe State within just a 2 years period of the Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya-led APC administration.

Dr Sikiru Saluwudeen made the commendation at the debriefing session held with the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Habu Dahiru on the outcome of the just-concluded accreditation exercise jointly performed by the NHIS and the State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (GoHealth).

The visit was meant to debrief the Commissioner on the health facility accreditation exercise carried out to ascertain the level of preparedness of the 114 Primary Healthcare Centres selected to provide services to Basic Healthcare Provision Fund beneficiaries.

Sikiru Salawuddeen who is the immediate past Coordinator of NHIS in the state applauded the state government under the leadership of Inuwa Yahaya for transforming healthcare facilities across the state.

He remarked that all the 114 healthcare facilities visited have standard infrastructure and equipment required to provide the basic minimum package of health services apart from a few flashpoints of manpower gap in some hard-to-reach areas.

He added that “Haven worked in the state and left about 2 years ago, I could not believe the transformation I have witnessed in my return to the state”.

In his response, the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Habu Dahiru reiterated that the revitalisation of healthcare facilities in the state was a result of the Governor’s resolve in prioritizing the health sector since assuming office.

He stressed the need for a strong collaboration between NHIS and GoHealth for the smooth take-off of the BHCPF and other programmes.

