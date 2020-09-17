NHIS enrols 1000 retired policemen in Bauchi

Latest News
By Tribune Online
retired policemen, NHIS, Bauchi, NHIS, NIGCOMSAT, Health sector
NHIS

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has enrolled 1,099 retired police officers in Bauchi State.

Alhaji Aminu Tanimu, the state NHIS Coordinator, announced in a statement, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Bauchi.

Tanimu said that the exercise was mainly to extend affordable healthcare to the most vulnerable groups in society.

“From the three-day exercise conducted from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9 in the North-East states, the NHIS successfully enrolled 1,099 retired police personnel in Bauchi state alone.

“They were registered in the five Area Commands in Azare, Katagum, Misau, Ningi and Toro LGAs,’’ Tanimu said.

The coordinator explained that the feat was part of the ongoing nationwide enrolment of retired police officers and their spouses by the scheme in collaboration with the Nigeria Police.

ALSO READ: FIFA ranking: Nigeria moves up by two spots, now world 29th

He said that the exercise was in line with the Scheme’s three-point rebranding agenda of value re-orientation, transparency and accountability as well as accelerating drive towards the Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

He noted that achieving UHC would not be feasible without health insurance coverage for the most vulnerable populations in society.

“The ongoing enrolment will improve access to health care and protect the senior citizens, who have served the country well, from the financial risks of diseases,’’ he said.

The state coordinator said the scheme was working toward creating various platforms for other vulnerable groups in the country.

Tanimu commended the Police Command in the state for its cooperation during the exercise.

He, however, appealed to the retired police personnel to use the opportunity and enrol along with their spouses in order to reduce the burden of healthcare out-of-pocket expenditure in retirement.

The Executive Secretary of the scheme, Prof. Mohammed Sambo, was represented by the acting General Manager, Human Resources and Administration, Sani Affa, at the event.

(NAN)

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Tribune Online Admission Guide for 2020/21 academic session for confirmed, standard secondary schools in Nigeria:Seed of Life College, Ibadan, is an international private school noted for academic excellence and moral uprightness in the country. For details check. www.seedoflifeschools.com

You might also like
Latest News

German NGO donates mobility carts to 90 physically challenged persons in Bauchi 

Latest News

Bauchi Police arrest 20 suspects for sexual, gender-based violence in two months

Latest News

Bauchi gov calls for urgent reclamation of devastated mining sites

Latest News

COVID-19: Bauchi distributes palliatives to 3,500 households in Warji LGA

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More