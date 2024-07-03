The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and its critical stakeholders have agreed on a new medicine and services pricing structure.

Rising from the second leg of a Stakeholders’ Engagement in Abuja, the meeting settled for a 60% increase in the capitation and a 40% upward review in Fee-For-Service (FFS).

The new tariffs, which apply to current services offered under the Authority, take immediate effect.

It was further agreed that the new price regime is without prejudice to the outcome of the ongoing actuarial studies commissioned by the Authority.

The report of the actuarial studies is expected in September.

The meeting, which included representatives of the Association of Private Medical Practitioners, health maintenance organizations (HMOs), Guild of Medical Directors (GMD) and other key players in the health insurance ecosystem, endorsed a six-point communique with a range of resolutions.

