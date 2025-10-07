NHIA signs MoUs with NBS, SERVICOM to improve data, service delivery

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Service Compact with All Nigerians (SERVICOM) to strengthen data management and enhance service delivery in the country’s health insurance system.

Speaking on Tuesday, NHIA Director General, Dr. Kelechi Ohiri, said the agreements mark an important step toward making the agency’s operations more evidence-based and responsive to citizens’ needs.

He said, “Today is a landmark day for us because we have been able to sign MOUs that represent real commitments by the respective organisations. These are not just documents; they are concrete steps toward improving data quality and service experience for Nigerians.”

Ohiri explained that the partnership with NBS would help the NHIA ensure that its policies and programmes are guided by accurate and inclusive data.

“People often ask how we measure the impact of what we do,” he said. “This partnership with the National Bureau of Statistics ensures we are measuring the right things — especially those that affect the poor and vulnerable. It also includes capacity building and research relevant to our Nigerian context.”

He said the collaboration reflects a shared goal of using reliable data to improve decision-making in the health sector.

“This is both a commitment of the Statistician-General and myself to work together towards improving data quality and to be able to answer simple but crucial questions — what works well in Nigeria, and are we having measurable impact on people’s lives?”

On the second MoU, Ohiri said the partnership with SERVICOM aims to improve the service experience of more than 20 million Nigerians covered by health insurance programmes.

“For us at NHIA, these are people whose experiences matter,” he said. “Partnering with SERVICOM, whose mandate is to enhance service delivery, aligns with the President’s vision for universal health coverage. UHC is not just about access; it’s about the quality of care that people receive.”

He noted that the agreement, which coincides with Customer Service Week, will strengthen feedback systems and complaint resolution mechanisms.

“When people go to a facility, if there are complaints, we want to hear them — and more importantly, we want to resolve them,” he explained. “We want enrollees to know their rights and to have clear channels of communication when they experience service failures.”

Ohiri revealed that the NHIA resolved about 90 percent of over 2,000 complaints from enrollees last year.

“We encourage people to speak up when there’s a problem,” he said. “Silence is what I call the silence of the graveyard — it gives a false impression that everything is fine when it’s not. People must feel they can be heard, and we must make sure they are heard.”

He added that the NHIA’s enforcement unit investigates complaints, applies sanctions when necessary, and rewards facilities that perform well.

“Feedback must not only be about sanctions. It should also be about rewarding excellence,” he said. “We must encourage those who are doing well, while ensuring accountability for those who fall short.”

Ohiri said the SERVICOM partnership will also focus on preventing service lapses through regular monitoring, staff training, and improving empathy in healthcare delivery.

“When people are sick, they are at their most vulnerable — that’s when they need empathy and support the most,” he said. “Working with SERVICOM, which has deep experience improving public service delivery, allows us to build capacity and improve the patient experience.”

He concluded that both MoUs reflect a long-term commitment to better healthcare through collaboration and accountability.

“This is government taking the bull by the horns,” Ohiri said. “It’s about using evidence, building capacity, and strengthening accountability so that Nigerians receive the quality of care they deserve. Today is the beginning of a long journey, but one that will transform how health insurance works for every Nigerian.”

In his remarks, SERVICOM National Coordinator, Anthony Oshie, commended NHIA for initiating the collaboration and reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to strengthening service delivery in the health sector.

“On behalf of the management and staff of SERVICOM, I want to sincerely thank the NHIA for choosing to collaborate with us,” Oshie said. “We do not take this partnership for granted, and I can assure you that we will not let you down. We will always be there whenever our efforts are needed to strengthen service delivery in the health sector.”

He described the signing as “a significant milestone” that will enhance citizens’ access to quality healthcare and promote accountability in public institutions.

“The partnership we are entering into today will be a lasting one,” he said. “It will help us achieve greater heights in the pursuit of service excellence and ensure that Nigerians enjoy the quality of care they deserve.”

Oshie emphasized that the collaboration is based on shared values of transparency and responsiveness, and will promote a stronger feedback culture in healthcare facilities.

“We believe in continuous improvement,” he said. “Two weeks ago, we received an MoU draft from NHIA, and our teams worked closely to review and finalize it. Today, we are ready to move forward—not just on paper, but in action—to make sure citizens can see and feel the difference in service delivery.”

He also highlighted the importance of citizen engagement, saying: “We must ensure that the Nigerian citizen—the end-beneficiary—is at the heart of every system. When patients visit hospitals, they should know what services to expect and have channels to make their voices heard when things don’t go right. That’s where SERVICOM comes in—to make sure that complaints lead to corrections, and that quality service becomes the standard, not the exception.”

Oshie thanked NHIA for aligning the collaboration with Customer Service Week, calling it “a fitting moment to renew national commitment to better service delivery.”

“It is not just about signing an MoU,” he added. “It is about building a partnership that will outlive us—one that will make healthcare more responsive, transparent, and people-centered. Together with NHIA, we will make this vision a reality.”

