NHIA expands universal health coverage for enrollees —Dr Ohiri

The National Health Insurance Authority, (NHIA) said it has expanded the national health insurance scheme to cover extreme health cases including people with HIV (PLHIV) and TB patients, with pilot phases under way in four States.

Dr. Kelechi Ohiri, the Director General, NHIA disclosed this at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigerian Association of Insurance and Pension Editors (NAIPE) in Lagos.

Dr. Ohiri, who was represented by Mrs. Aisha Abubakar Haruna, acting Director, Lagos regional office of the NHIA, informed that the health insurance scheme now covers no fewer than 20 million Nigerians, up from 16.8 million in 2023, and has achieved 99 percent of the 2027 presidential target.

He explained that the NHIA added an additional 800,000 beneficiaries who joined the basic health care provision fund, bringing the total to 2.6 million as of May 2025.

Also, Ohiri said that the NHIA has addressed drug shortages and care delays via the multi-project strategy.

“NHIA has focused on expanding health insurance coverage, improving quality of care and protecting the rights of enrollees while strategically and creatively deploying health insurance to save lives in a way that contributes and sustains significant benefit to the health sector.

“As of June last month, NHIA has achieved 20 million enrollees in the health insurance. This was the combined efforts by the State health insurance agencies, health maintenance organisations, and the National Health Insurance Scheme.

“As a matter of fact, we have exceeded the mandates that have been given to us by the President. He gave us a target which we exceeded in June. We have a significant jump from 16.8 million Nigerians enrolled by 2023. By June 2025, we have hit 20 million. We have also embarked on addressing drug shortages and care delays via the multi-project strategy,” he explained.

According to the NHIA DG, from 2024 to 2025, the Authority has strategically intervened in the revision of tariffs, revising the accreditation processes and mandating one hour limit on care authorisation while mitigating any previous issues for medicine shortages, denial, delay in issue codes and provider payment delays.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE