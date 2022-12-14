‘NHIA employs 190 health professionals to boost operations’

THE Director-General of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Professor Mohammed Sambo, has disclosed that the Agency has employed about 190 health professionals to boost operations since his appointment in 2019.

Sambo, who was represented by the Manager of the Public Affairs, Emmanuel Ononokpono at the sixth annual conference of the Health Journalists in Nasarawa, said in the past, NHIS offices had just one nurse.

He said: “Professor had to find a way and engage in a very transparent manner 190 medical persons, five in each state across Nigeria, doctors, nurses, pharmacists and (medical) laboratory scientists.

“Now, we don’t have to send people from the head office to go to the states to conduct quality assurance again; the state offices can handle it.”

Speaking further, Sambo explained how politicking and wrangling almost consumed the agency under his predecessors, resulting in the public losing confidence in the organisation.

He also pointed out that the former NHIS could not build offices in any part of the country, necessitating to paying rent for its 38 offices nationwide.

“We were deploying ICT equipment. Whenever the house owners said we should go, we must dismantle those things and move with them,” he said.

Sambo further said that the government did not audit the NHIA account for five years before he took over in 2019 because of a crisis.

He disclosed that all chief executives of the agency tried to change the NHIS Act to make health insurance compulsory in the country but they didn’t succeed and that his efforts to change the NHIS Act succeeded after three attempts.

“You can’t have universal health coverage without making it compulsory. The Act gives hope to 83 million vulnerable Nigerians that cannot afford to pay for healthcare,” he added.

He questioned why the government could not allocate at least an oil block to the 83 million vulnerable to fund health insurance in the country.

“If the government could give oil blocks to individuals, why can’t it give to 83 million vulnerable Nigerians? A retired General told us some time ago how he sold his oil block for $500 million.”

Earlier in his remarks, the President of ANHEJ, Mallam Hassan Zaggi called on the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to work hard and present to Nigerians different affordable models that will enable them enroll in health insurance.

Zaggi also announced that the Association of Nigeria of Health Journalists has concluded plans to launch a health insurance for its members next month.

He disclosed that the Africa Health Budget Network (AHBN) has committed to support the association to achieve this.

“For the first phase, we are considering enrolling up to 50 health journalists. The selection process will be very stringent with performance as one of the criteria for enrollment,” he said.