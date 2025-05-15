NHED urges immediate action on sodium regulation targets to protect public health

The Network for Health Equity and Development (NHED) has called for immediate action on sodium regulation targets to protect public health, as it launched a weeklong campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of excessive salt consumption in Nigeria.

The campaign, themed “6 Ways to 6 Grams,” aims to empower Nigerians with practical steps to reduce salt intake to meet the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) recommended 6 grams per day standard.

The Project Director at NHED, Dr. Jerome Mafeni, emphasised that reducing salt intake is not just a personal choice but a policy issue.

“Mandatory sodium targets and clear warning labels on packaged foods can shift the food environment, support informed consumer choices, and save lives,” he said.

The campaign will conduct public education and digital outreach on sodium reduction, and a social media challenge will encourage Nigerians to share “6 ways” they are reducing salt. Policy engagements with decision-makers and media sensitisation on sodium risks and food labelling reforms will also be carried out.

Excessive salt consumption is a significant public health concern in Nigeria, contributing to hypertension, heart disease, and stroke. By promoting healthier food choices and advocating for policy change, NHED aims to reduce the burden of salt-related illnesses on the healthcare system.

NHED’s efforts are part of a broader movement to promote healthy food environments and support informed consumer choices. By working together with stakeholders, NHED hopes to create a healthier Nigeria where everyone has access to nutritious food and the opportunity to thrive.

