NGX turnover plunges 67 percent to N208.4bn as investors retreat

TRADING on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) weakened significantly last week as investors traded 2.829 billion shares valued at N208.407 billion in 192,158 deals, representing a 62.87 per cent decline in volume and 67.33 per cent drop in transaction value compared with 7.619 billion shares worth N637.826 billion exchanged in 192,138 deals in the preceding week. The sharp contraction in turnover reflected cautious investor positioning amid renewed profit-taking, negative global market sentiment and portfolio rebalancing ahead of the year-end trading period.

The decline in trading activity was accompanied by a broad-based market sell-off, which wiped approximately N3.52 trillion off equities’ market capitalisation during the five trading sessions. The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) fell 2.13 percent, shedding 5,422.27 basis points to close at 248,877.22 on Friday, November 6, compared with 254,299.49 recorded at the end of the previous week. Consequently, market capitalisation declined from N165.11 trillion to N161.59 trillion, while the market’s year-to-date return moderated to 59.93 per cent.

The relatively unchanged number of deals, despite the significant decline in volume and value, suggests that investors maintained trading participation but executed considerably smaller transactions. This points to a cautious market environment in which investors were less willing to commit substantial capital to equities.

The Financial Services Industry dominated trading activities, accounting for 1.983 billion shares valued at N126.627 billion in 84,899 deals. The sector contributed 70.11 percent of total traded volume and 60.76 per cent of transaction value.

The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 245.568 million shares worth N15.852 billion, while the Agriculture Industry recorded 160.610 million shares valued at N3.283 billion.

At the individual stock level, First HoldCo, Access Holdings and Honeywell Flour Mill emerged as the most actively traded equities by volume. Collectively, the three companies accounted for 992.859 million shares valued at N71.044 billion, representing 35.10 per cent of total market volume and 34.09 percent of transaction value.

The dominance of financial services stocks further underscores the importance of banking and financial sector counters to overall market liquidity.

Profit-taking weighs on heavyweight stocks

The weak market performance was largely driven by sustained profit-taking in bellwether stocks, particularly companies that had recorded significant price appreciation earlier in the year.

According to Cordros Research, losses in Dangote Cement, Aradel Holdings, BUA Foods, HBM Nigeria and First HoldCo were among the major factors dragging the benchmark index lower.

Dangote Cement declined by 8.5 percent, Aradel Holdings lost 10 per cent, BUA Foods shed eight per cent, HBM Nigeria fell approximately 9.7 per cent, while First HoldCo depreciated by 7.9 percent.

The sell-off also reflected negative sentiment across global equity markets, which reinforced cautious positioning among domestic investors. The correction suggests that market participants are increasingly taking profits and reassessing entry points following the substantial appreciation recorded by Nigerian equities this year.

Sectoral performance reflected the breadth of the selling pressure. The NGX Industrial Goods Index recorded the steepest decline, shedding 4.35 per cent, followed by the Oil and Gas Index, which fell 3.72 per cent.

The Banking Index declined by 2.45 percent, while the Consumer Goods Index lost 1.41 percent. The Insurance Index recorded a marginal decline of 0.03 per cent, making it the most resilient among the major sectoral indices.

Despite the correction, the Industrial Goods and Oil and Gas indices retained year-to-date gains of 105.56 per cent and 119.43 per cent, respectively, highlighting the extent of their earlier rallies.

Market breadth confirms bearish sentiment

Further evidence of the market’s weakness emerged from its breadth, as declining equities significantly outnumbered gainers.

The Exchange recorded 29 appreciating stocks, compared with 57 decliners and 60 equities that closed unchanged.

Honeywell Flour Mill led the gainers, appreciating by 30.82 per cent to close at N29.50. Transcorp Power followed with a 23.37 per cent gain to N219.60, while e-Tranzact International advanced by 14.42 per cent to N18.65.

Other notable gainers included AXA Mansard Insurance, which appreciated by 9.77 per cent, The Initiates, up 9.57 per cent, and University Press, which gained 9.52 per cent.

On the decliners’ chart, Vitafoam Nigeria led with an 18.96 per cent depreciation to N141.50. Sovereign Trust Insurance shed 17.02 per cent to close at N1.95, while Eterna declined by 15.79 per cent to N36.

ABC Transport lost 13.64 per cent, while International Energy Insurance depreciated by 12.82 per cent.

Other market activities

Outside equities, the bond market recorded increased activity, with 21.993 million units valued at N20.601 billion traded in 48 deals, compared with 2.294 million units worth N2.195 billion in 56 deals in the preceding week.

The increase was largely driven by trading in the NBET 2033 Series 2 Bond, which accounted for approximately N20.47 billion of total bond turnover.

Exchange-Traded Products recorded 1.458 million units valued at N381.82 million in 4,085 deals, compared with 1.346 million units worth N512.14 million in 4,472 deals in the previous week.

Outlook: Bargain hunting may support recovery

Looking ahead, analysts expect the equities market to remain sensitive to profit-taking, portfolio repositioning and developments in the domestic and international investment environment.

However, there are indications that the significant price corrections recorded in some fundamentally sound stocks could attract bargain hunters in the coming week, particularly as investors reposition their portfolios following the conclusion of the nine-month 2026 earnings season.

Cordros Research anticipates a modest improvement in buying interest, with investor attention likely to concentrate on fundamentally sound companies and stocks with attractive corporate actions.

The underlying resilience of domestic economic activity could also provide some support for market sentiment. The Central Bank of Nigeria’s October Purchasing Managers’ Index showed that private sector activity expanded for the fifth consecutive month, with the composite PMI rising to 53.2 points from 53.0 points in September.

Nevertheless, the sharp reduction in turnover and negative market breadth suggest that investor confidence may take time to recover fully.

Consequently, the coming week could witness selective bargain hunting and some recovery in fundamentally attractive stocks, although sustained selling pressure in heavyweight counters may limit the market’s upside.

Investors are expected to remain focused on corporate earnings, dividend expectations, valuations following recent price corrections and developments affecting domestic liquidity.

The immediate direction of the market will therefore depend on whether renewed buying interest can absorb continued profit-taking and restore momentum to large-cap stocks.