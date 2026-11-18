Nigeria’s stock market extended its losing streak on Wednesday as sustained sell-offs in heavyweight stocks dragged market capitalisation down by N642.15 billion, despite a marginally positive market breadth.

The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) declined by 0.40 per cent to close at 248,329.65 points, moderating its year-to-date return to 59.58 per cent, while market capitalisation fell to ₦161.24 trillion from the previous session’s level.

The decline reflected persistent profit-taking in selected heavyweight stocks, which outweighed gains recorded in some counters and limited the market’s ability to recover from recent losses.

However, underlying market sentiment remained marginally positive, with 26 stocks appreciating against 25 decliners, translating to a market breadth of approximately 1.0x.

MCNichols, Critical Minerals Financing Corporation Plc and Chellarams led the gainers, reflecting pockets of buying interest amid the broader market weakness.

Sectoral performance was largely bearish, with four of the six sector indices closing in negative territory.

The Oil and Gas index recorded the steepest decline, shedding 3.47 per cent, followed by the Commodities index, which fell 2.54 per cent. The Insurance and Banking indices also declined by 0.68 per cent and 0.46 per cent, respectively.

In contrast, the Industrial Goods index gained 0.12 per cent, while the Consumer Goods index advanced marginally by 0.02 per cent, providing limited support to the overall market.

Trading activity presented a mixed picture, as investors increased their participation in terms of transaction value and deal count, although the volume of shares traded declined.

Total turnover rose by 16.87 per cent to ₦26.61 billion, while the number of deals increased by 4.93 per cent to 32,572 transactions. However, trading volume dropped by 20.02 per cent to 451.14 million shares.

Market analysts said sustained profit-taking in heavyweight counters, alongside weakness across major sectors, could continue to constrain any near-term recovery in the equities market.

However, the marginally positive market breadth suggests that buying interest has not completely disappeared, with selective bargain-hunting potentially providing support for stocks trading at relatively attractive levels.