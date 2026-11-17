Nigerian equities market extended its bearish performance on Tuesday, shedding N2.27 trillion in market capitalisation as sell-offs in heavyweight stocks dragged the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) down by 1.38 per cent.

The ASI declined to 249,318.65 points, moderating its year-to-date return to 60.22 per cent, while market capitalisation fell to N161.88 trillion.

The decline came despite positive market breadth, indicating that buying interest persisted in selected stocks even as losses in major equities weighed on overall market performance.

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A total of 26 stocks recorded price appreciation, against 24 decliners, translating to a positive market breadth of 1.08x.

Cadbury Nigeria, Live Stock and Africa Prudential led the gainers, reflecting selective demand across the market amid the broader sell-off.

Sectoral performance was mixed, with the Consumer Goods index leading the advancers, rising by 1.41 per cent, while the Insurance index gained 0.22 per cent.

However, the Industrial Goods index recorded the steepest decline, shedding 6.07 per cent, followed by the Banking index, which fell 0.14 per cent, and the Oil and Gas index, which declined 0.05 per cent. The Commodities index remained unchanged.

The significant decline in the Industrial Goods sector underscored the impact of selling pressure in heavyweight stocks on the broader market, outweighing gains recorded in other sectors.

Trading activity also weakened, as investors reduced their participation across key market indicators.

The number of deals declined by 19.01 per cent to 31,041 transactions, while trading volume fell by 16.27 per cent to 564.06 million shares.

Similarly, the value of transactions dropped by 12.93 per cent to N22.77 billion, reflecting a slowdown in market activity.

Market analysts expect cautious trading to persist in the near term as investors reassess their portfolios following the latest decline.

Profit-taking in heavyweight stocks could continue to constrain any immediate recovery in the benchmark index, although the positive market breadth suggests that underlying demand remains in selected counters.

This selective buying interest could provide some support to the market as investors navigate prevailing price adjustments and reposition their portfolios.