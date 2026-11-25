The Nigerian equities market extended its losing streak to seven consecutive sessions on Wednesday, as sustained sell-offs in heavyweight stocks wiped out N1.10 trillion from investors’ wealth, pushing the benchmark NGX All-Share Index (ASI) to its lowest level in 10 weeks.

The prolonged bearish sentiment dragged the ASI down by 0.69 per cent to close at 243,995.29 points, its weakest performance since mid-September, while reducing the market’s year-to-date return to 56.80 per cent.

Consequently, market capitalisation declined by N1.10 trillion to N158.42 trillion, reflecting sustained pressure on equities as investors continued to reduce their exposure to stocks across major sectors.

The latest decline reinforced the persistence of profit-taking and cautious positioning in the market, with losses in heavyweight stocks and key sectors outweighing gains recorded in selected equities.

Market breadth remained weak, with 34 stocks closing in the red against 24 gainers, representing a breadth ratio of 0.7 times. Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc, McNichols Consolidated Plc and AIICO Insurance led the decliners, reflecting the broad-based selling pressure that continued to weigh on market sentiment.

Sectoral performance was mixed, although losses in the insurance and banking sectors reinforced the negative market direction.

The Insurance Index recorded the steepest decline, shedding 3.69 per cent, while the Banking Index fell by 1.30 per cent, reflecting sustained weakness in the two segments of the market.

In contrast, the Industrial Goods and Consumer Goods indices recorded marginal gains of 0.29 per cent and 0.08 per cent, respectively, providing limited support to the broader market.

The Oil and Gas Index edged lower by 0.01 per cent, while the Commodities Index closed flat, indicating subdued performance across the remaining sectors.

Despite the continued decline in share prices, trading activity presented a mixed picture, with market volume and turnover increasing significantly while the number of transactions moderated.

A total of 1.65 billion shares valued at N40.92 billion were traded in 29,893 deals.

This represented a 236.48 per cent increase in trading volume and a 45.03 per cent rise in transaction value compared with the preceding session, while the number of deals declined by 5.61 per cent.

The surge in traded volume and value amid declining market prices suggests heightened trading activity as investors repositioned their portfolios in response to prevailing market conditions.

Analysts expect the market’s near-term direction to depend largely on the intensity of selling pressure and investors’ willingness to take advantage of lower share prices.

While selective bargain-hunting could support fundamentally sound stocks and moderate further declines, continued losses among heavyweight stocks and weak investor sentiment remain key risks to a sustained market recovery.