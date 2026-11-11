NGX sheds 0.2% as Okomu Oil, First HoldCo lead losses

The Nigerian equities market extended its bearish run on Wednesday as sell-offs in Okomu Oil Palm Company, First HoldCo, NASCON Allied Industries and United Bank for Africa (UBA) dragged the NGX All-Share Index down by 0.2 per cent to close at 251,870.45 points.

The decline moderated the market’s month-to-date return to -1.0 per cent, while the year-to-date gain eased to 61.9 per cent, reflecting sustained selling pressure in selected heavyweight stocks.

Okomu Oil Palm Company recorded the steepest losses among the major stocks, shedding 10 per cent, while NASCON Allied Industries declined by 9.0 per cent. First HoldCo and UBA also weakened by 3.7 per cent and 2.4 per cent, respectively, contributing to the market’s negative close.

Trading activity also weakened, with total volume traded falling by 24.3 per cent to 413.05 million shares, valued at N22.62 billion and exchanged in 30,732 deals.

Honeywell Flour Mills dominated trading by volume, accounting for 75.96 million shares, while Guaranty Trust Holding Company recorded the highest transaction value at N4.57 billion.

Sectoral performance was broadly negative, although losses were concentrated in selected segments. The Banking Index declined by 0.6 per cent, followed by the Insurance Index, which shed 0.3 per cent, while Consumer Goods fell by 0.2 per cent. The Industrial Goods and Oil and Gas indices closed flat.

Market breadth remained negative, with 29 stocks recording losses against 22 gainers, translating to a breadth ratio of 0.8 times and indicating that declining stocks continued to outnumber advancing equities.

Okomu Oil Palm Company and Enamel Nigeria led the losers’ chart, shedding 10 per cent each, while United Plantations (UPL) topped the gainers’ chart with a 10 per cent appreciation, followed by Caverton Offshore Support Group, which gained 9.0 per cent.

The session’s performance highlights the continued vulnerability of the equities market to profit-taking in selected stocks, despite its substantial year-to-date appreciation.