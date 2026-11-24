The Nigerian equities market extended its bearish run to a sixth consecutive trading session yesterday, as sustained selling pressure on major banking, consumer and industrial stocks wiped out N514.91 billion from investors’ wealth.

The downturn, which reflected continued profit-taking in heavyweight stocks, dragged the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) down by 0.32 per cent to close at 245,685.87 points, while market capitalisation declined by the same margin to N159.52 trillion.

The latest loss further moderated the market’s year-to-date return to 57.88 per cent, underscoring the persistent selling pressure confronting the equities market despite its strong performance earlier in the year.

The decline was largely driven by losses in Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, Nigerian Breweries Plc, HBM Holdings Plc and Unilever Nigeria Plc, alongside 22 other declining stocks.

The performance of these heavyweight counters reinforced negative market sentiment, as investors continued to reduce their exposure to selected equities amid persistent selling pressure.

Sectoral performance was also largely negative, with three of the five tracked indices closing in the red, reflecting broad-based weakness across major segments of the market.

The Consumer Goods Index led the sectoral losers, declining by 0.84 per cent following losses in Unilever Nigeria and Nigerian Breweries.

The Industrial Goods Index followed with a 0.63 per cent depreciation, weighed down by sell-offs in HBM Holdings and Computer Warehouse Group Plc.

Similarly, the Banking Index shed 0.47 per cent, as losses in Guaranty Trust Holding Company, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, United Bank for Africa, Zenith Bank and Jaiz Bank Plc reinforced the sector’s negative performance.

However, the Insurance Index bucked the bearish trend, emerging as the best-performing sector with a 5.01 per cent appreciation, supported by increased demand for shares of NEM Insurance Plc, Cornerstone Insurance Plc, SUNU Assurances Nigeria Plc, AIICO Insurance Plc and Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc.

The Oil and Gas Index also recorded a marginal improvement of 0.03 per cent, buoyed by gains in Oando Plc.

Despite the continued decline in the benchmark index, trading activity strengthened significantly, suggesting increased market participation amid the prevailing sell-offs.

Total traded volume rose by 10.98 per cent to 489.50 million shares, while transaction value increased by 82.07 per cent to N28.21 billion. A total of 31,670 deals were executed during the session.

Market breadth, which measures the balance between advancing and declining stocks, improved to 0.76 times from 0.39 times in the previous session.

However, the improvement in breadth did not translate into positive overall market performance, as 29 stocks declined against 22 gainers, while 80 equities closed unchanged.

The disparity between the number of advancing and declining stocks indicates that negative sentiment remained dominant, although the pace of deterioration in market breadth moderated.

The sixth consecutive decline places the market under renewed pressure, particularly as losses in banking and consumer goods stocks continue to weigh on the benchmark index and overall market capitalisation.