NGX RegCo urges women to verify investments, report suspected fraud

The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group), through its regulatory subsidiary, NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo), has urged women to verify investment opportunities, conduct proper research and report suspected fraud as part of efforts to promote financial empowerment and protect investors.

Olufemi Shobanjo, Chief Executive Officer of NGX RegCo, gave the advice at the 2026 FinTribe Finance Fair, which attracted more than 10,000 participants across Lagos and viewing centres in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu and Akwa Ibom State.

Speaking during a session titled “The Smart Investor: Grow Your Wealth, Guard Your Money,” Shobanjo said financial empowerment should extend beyond earning an income and saving money to include asset ownership, responsible investment and long-term economic independence.

“Financial empowerment must go beyond earning and saving money. Women need the knowledge, confidence and opportunities to acquire assets, invest responsibly and build lasting economic independence,” he said.

Shobanjo highlighted investment opportunities in equities, bonds, exchange-traded funds and mutual funds, urging participants to understand the risks associated with different asset classes before committing their funds.

He also warned against unrealistic returns, unlicensed investment operators and investment decisions driven by social media hype, stressing the importance of investor education in navigating an increasingly complex financial environment.

He outlined three principles for protecting investments: “Research before you invest. Verify before you transact. Report when you suspect fraud.”

The engagement, organised under NGX RegCo’s EquipHER initiative, focused on equipping women with practical knowledge of wealth creation, investment opportunities and fraud prevention.

It also aligned with the objectives of the International Organization of Securities Commissions’ World Investor Week 2026, particularly its emphasis on investor resilience, digital deception and fraud awareness.

The fourth edition of the Finance Fair, themed “I Can”, brought together women, entrepreneurs, financial experts and business leaders to discuss investment opportunities, entrepreneurship and long-term financial independence.

Beyond the main session, NGX RegCo’s EquipHER booth provided participants with opportunities to explore capital market investment options, understand investment risks and learn how to identify fraudulent schemes.

The initiative also highlighted the role of regulatory oversight and market surveillance in protecting investors and maintaining confidence in Nigeria’s capital market.

Jennifer Awirigwe, founder of FinTribe, commended NGX RegCo for its continued partnership in promoting women’s financial literacy and investment awareness.

She said the collaboration had helped women understand both wealth creation and the importance of protecting their investments.

“We value NGX Regulation’s continued partnership with FinTribe through EquipHER. Every year, this collaboration helps more women understand not only how to grow their money, but also how to protect it,” Awirigwe said.

She added that the combination of investment opportunities, financial knowledge and investor confidence was central to achieving women’s financial independence.

The fair also featured filmmakers and entrepreneurs Funke Akindele and Omoni Oboli, actress Bamike Olawunmi, popularly known as BamBam, and financial literacy advocate Sola Adesakin.

They shared insights on financial discipline, entrepreneurship, business growth and translating financial knowledge into practical action.

An interactive financial literacy quiz was also organised during the NGX RegCo session to reinforce participants’ understanding of investment principles and investor protection. The four highest-scoring participants received gifts in recognition of their performance.

Through EquipHER and its broader investor education and protection initiatives, NGX RegCo said it would continue to promote responsible investment practices, strengthen financial literacy and support market integrity.

The initiative forms part of NGX Group’s broader ambition to expand inclusive participation in Nigeria’s capital market, particularly by improving women’s access to investment knowledge and opportunities.