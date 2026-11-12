NGX rebounds 0.20% as market capitalisation gains N328bn

The Nigerian equities market rebounded on Thursday as renewed buying interest in heavyweight stocks lifted the Nigerian Exchange Limited All-Share Index by 0.20 per cent to close at 252,366.8 points, raising its year-to-date return to 62.18 per cent.

The recovery added ₦328.26 billion to investors’ wealth, pushing total market capitalisation to ₦163.86 trillion, as buying interest across key sectors strengthened market performance.

Market breadth remained positive, with 26 stocks advancing against 21 decliners, translating to a breadth ratio of 1.2x. FIDSON, SUNUASSUR and CHAMPION led the gainers, reflecting renewed demand across selected counters.

Sectoral performance was largely positive, with the Oil and Gas index leading gains, rising 1.90 per cent, followed by Commodities at 1.36 per cent, Insurance at 0.66 per cent and Banking at 0.49 per cent. However, Consumer Goods declined by 0.65 per cent, while the Industrial Goods sector closed flat.

Trading activity also recorded a significant improvement, with total turnover surging 244.62 per cent to ₦78.66 billion, while traded volume jumped 596.70 per cent to 2.91 billion shares. However, the number of transactions declined by 8.38 per cent to 28,318 deals, indicating that the sharp increase in market activity was concentrated in fewer transactions.

The rebound follows recent market weakness and suggests a recovery in investor demand, particularly for heavyweight stocks, although the sustainability of the rally will depend on continued buying interest and broader participation across sectors.

Going forward, improving market breadth and increased trading volumes could support further gains, although selective profit-taking and continued weakness in Consumer Goods stocks may moderate the market’s upward momentum.