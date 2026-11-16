NGX opens week higher as ASI gains 0.21% on heavyweight buying

The Nigerian equities market opened the new trading week on a positive note, as renewed buying interest in selected heavyweight stocks lifted the Nigerian Exchange Limited All-Share Index by 0.21 per cent to 252,809.78 points.

The gain strengthened the market’s year-to-date return to 62.46 per cent, while market capitalisation appreciated by ₦351.06 billion to close at N164.15 trillion.

Market sentiment remained bullish, with 33 stocks recording price appreciation against 27 decliners, translating to a positive market breadth of 1.2 times. NGX Group, Living Trust, and Champion Breweries led the gainers, reflecting sustained demand for selected equities.

Sectoral performance was, however, mixed. The Consumer Goods sector led the advancing sectors with a 0.80 per cent gain, followed by Industrial Goods, which appreciated by 0.60 per cent, while Insurance advanced by 0.25 per cent.

Conversely, the Banking sector declined by 0.25 per cent, while Oil and Gas shed 0.10 per cent. The Commodities sector closed flat.

Trading activity presented a mixed picture, as the value of transactions and number of deals increased, despite a significant contraction in traded volume.

Turnover rose by 13.12 per cent to ₦26.15 billion, while the number of transactions increased by 40.88 per cent to 38,326 deals. However, volume traded fell sharply by 81.78 per cent to 673.68 million shares.

The increase in transaction value and deal count suggests improved trading participation in terms of value and frequency, although the sharp decline in volume indicates a moderation in the number of shares exchanged.

The positive market breadth and gains across key sectors provided support for the market’s upward movement, despite losses in the Banking and Oil and Gas sectors.

Market analysts will be watching whether the renewed buying interest in heavyweight stocks can be sustained in subsequent sessions, particularly as the decline in trading volume raises questions about the strength of the latest rally.