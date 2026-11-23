The Nigerian equities market opened the new trading week on a bearish note yesterday, as sustained sell-offs in heavyweight stocks wiped N767.36 billion off investors’ wealth amid broad-based losses across major sectors of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) declined by 0.48 per cent to close at 246,478.90 points, weakening its year-to-date return to 58.39 per cent, while market capitalisation fell to ₦160.04 trillion from the previous trading session.

The downturn reflected sustained selling pressure in large-cap stocks, with market breadth firmly in negative territory as 39 equities recorded price declines against 20 gainers, representing a negative breadth ratio of 0.5x.

Cornerstone Insurance, Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria Plc (IMG), and AIICO Insurance Plc emerged as the worst-performing stocks, leading the decliners as investors continued to reduce their exposure to selected counters.

Sectoral performance further underscored the weakness in the market, with four of the six major indices closing in negative territory. The Banking Index recorded the steepest decline, shedding 1.43 per cent, followed by the Consumer Goods Index, which lost 0.93 per cent.

The Industrial Goods Index also declined by 0.45 per cent, while the Oil and Gas Index shed 0.16 per cent. In contrast, the Insurance Index bucked the broader market downturn, appreciating by 2.78 per cent, while the Commodities Index closed flat.

The performance highlights the uneven distribution of investor demand, as buying interest in insurance stocks proved insufficient to offset losses in banking, consumer goods and industrial counters.

Despite the decline in equity prices, trading activity presented a mixed picture, with transaction volume and deal count increasing significantly during the session.

A total of 441.09 million shares changed hands in 38,902 deals, representing increases of 44.32 per cent and 31.40 per cent, respectively, compared with the preceding trading session.

However, the increase in trading volume did not translate into higher market value, as turnover declined by 6.35 per cent to N15.50 billion, suggesting that the increased activity was concentrated in relatively lower-value transactions.

The combination of rising transaction volumes, declining turnover and negative market breadth points to continued repositioning by investors rather than a broad-based recovery in demand for equities.

Market analysts at Cowry expect the direction of heavyweight stocks to remain critical to the market’s near-term performance, particularly as sustained selling pressure in major sectors continues to weigh on the benchmark index.

The weak breadth also indicates that the decline extended beyond a handful of stocks, raising concerns about the ability of the market to regain upward momentum in the immediate term.

However, selective bargain-hunting in fundamentally sound companies could provide some support, particularly if investors take advantage of lower share prices to accumulate stocks with strong earnings prospects and sustainable dividend capacity.