NGX: Local stock market halts bullish run as ASI dips by 0.2%

Business News
By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba - Lagos
At the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Tuesday, equities trading closed southwards as the benchmark index shed 0.19 per cent after a series of bullish activities.

The domestic bourse snapped an 18-day bullish run as late profit-taking activities witnessed in MTN Nigeria undermined the market’s performance.

Thus, the All-Share Index declined by 0.2 per cent to 51,805.41 basis points.

Consequently, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date gains moderated to +4.4 per cent and +21.3 per cent, respectively.

Investors, therefore, lost N52.87 billion as the market capitalisation closed the day at N27.93 trillion.

However, as measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive, as 33 tickers gained relative to 13 losers. On the performance chart, Okomu Oilpalm and Multiverse topped the gainers’ list as their respective share values appreciated by 10.0 per cent, while Nahco and Mutual Benefits recorded the most significant losses of the day after each share value dipped by 4.1 per cent and 3.9 per cent.


Sectoral performance was broadly positive, following gains in the Insurance, Oil and Gas, and Consumer Goods indices. The Banking index was the sole loser, while the Industrial Goods index closed flat

Further look into market activities at the local bourse on Tuesday showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions declining by 7.95 per cent.

A total of 331.52 million shares valued at N5.04 billion were exchanged in 6,689 deals.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company led the volume and value charts with 51.96 million units traded in deals worth N1.23 billion.

