NGX: Investors gain N131.9bn as equities market rebounds by 0.6%

Latest News
By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba-Lagos
Investors gain N131.9bn, Equities market maintains bearish stance as investors lose N17.7bn, Equities investors lose N71.9bn, Equities investors earn N252.1bn as bulls persist at NGX, Equities market dips by 1.8% despite robust trading activities, Gains in Dangote Cement's stock halt losses at NGX, Local stock market halts bullish trend as investors lose N127.1bn, Local stock market maintains bullish run as investors earn N60.97bn, NGX: BUA Cement stocks keep market on positive territory as investors earn N178.4bn, Selloffs of Banking stocks, Investors earn N12.5bn , Equities market reverses, BUA Cement losses further, dips local stock market by 0.5%, Shareholders query NGX over impending resolutions, NGX: High Cap losses pull equities market lower by 0.1%, Nigerias inflation rate in August , Local stock market halts negative trend as investors earn N25bn, Large Cap stocks losses, Local stock market opens week bearish as investors lose N30bn, Equities investors earn N65bnEquities investors lose N78bn as bears persist at NGX, investors lose N10bn, Equiti, es investors lose N18bnNigerias inflation rate soars , Local stock market slips further by 2.26% as ASI settles below 50,000bps, Equities investors lose N125bn as market opens week weaker by 0.6%, Equities market reverses gain, ASI dips by 0.1%, Local stock market rebounds by 1.4% as investors earn N364.4bn, Equities investors lose N868.03bn in 5days as lulls persist at NGX, Local stock market Equities market falls, Stock market shed N127bn , Local stock market records 3rd consecutive losses as ASI dips by 0.12%, Local stock market opens, Negative sentiments persist at NGX as investors lose N124bn, Negative sentiment persists at NGX, NGX: Equities investors gain N28bn as market opens week bullish, NGX posts 3rd-day loss amid selloffs of Airtel Africa, BUA Foods shares, Inflation rate hits 11-month high, Equities investors lose N634.6bn as NGX ASI dips by 2.2% WoW, Bears persist at NGX as investors further lose N518bn, Bears persist at NGX as equities investors lose N19bn, Equities investors lose N101.36bn,

On Wednesday, the Nigerian equities market reversed the week’s losses and traded positively as the benchmark Index rose by 0.55 per cent to settle at 44,050.44 basis points.

The bullish trade followed bargain-hunting in Zenith Bank and Guaranty Trust Holding Company as the banking stocks appreciated by 8.5 per cent and 6.6 per cent.

Consequently, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns increased to +0.5 per cent and +3.1 per cent, respectively.

Also, bullish sentiment in telco heavyweights, MTN Nigeria, BUA Foods and Zenith Bank drove the market’s rebound as their respective share prices appreciated by 0.32 per cent, 0.80 per cent and 8.46 per cent.

Equities investors, therefore, earned N131.92 billion as market capitalisation closed higher at N23.99 trillion.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was negative as 22 stocks lost relative to 20 gainers. On the performance chart, Eterna and Guinness recorded the highest losses of the day having depreciated in share value by 10.0 per cent, respectively; while Cornerstone Insurance and MRS topped the gainers’ list after their respective share prices appreciated by 10.0 per cent and 9.7 per cent.

Analysing by sectors, the Banking, Insurance and Industrial Goods indices recorded gains by 4.2 per cent, 0.8 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively, while the Oil & Gas and Consumer Goods indices closed in the red by 0.4 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively.

Analysis of market activities on Wednesday showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 141.12 per cent.

A total of 159.44 million shares valued at N2.86 billion were exchanged in 3,039 deals. Fidelity Bank led the volume chart with 27.95 million units traded while Airtel Africa led the value chart in deals worth N626.62 million.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


NGX: Investors gain N131.9bn as equities market rebounds by 0.6%

You might also like
Latest News

Massive lay-off looms at Tin-Can ports as MSC acquires Bollore

Latest News

Vigilante groups apprehend 12 suspected vandals in Bauchi, Benue

Latest News

Insecurity: Nigerians reaping harvest of bad seed sown in 2015 ― Okowa

Latest News

NPA’s efforts at eliminating systemic corruption attract global commendation

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More