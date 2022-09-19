NGX: High Cap losses pull equities market lower by 0.1%

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Monday went southward as losses recorded by such high capitalized stocks as Seplat, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) pulled the first trading in the week further down.

Specifically, the All-Share-Index (ASI) went 0.07 per cent lower to settle at 49,440.21 basis points (bps) as against its previous close of 49,475.42bps.

Thus both the month-to-date and year-to-date performance of the All-Share Index to -0.80 per cent and 15.74 per cent from their previous close of -0.72 per cent and 15.82 per cent respectively.

Investors’ net worth, therefore, waned by N19 billion as the market capitalization followed suit the direction of the ASI to stand at N26.667 trillion, representing a 0.07 per cent decrease from the N26.686 trillion it stood at the end of the previous trading session.

Bears’ and bears’ camps wrangled over the market breadth with 11 counters apices in both the losers’ and gainers’ charts.

On the chart, eTranzact gained 9.97 per cent to become the best-performing stock in the session, followed by Academy Press, Vitafiam, Honeywell Flour Mills and Cornerstone Insurance to populate the top five gainers’ chart. From the rear of the chart ABC Transport, University Press Limited, Mutual Benefits, RTBRISCOE and Courtville populated the top five losers’ chart.

Key sectoral indices closed in the same direction as the ASI, save for NGX Banking and NGX Consumer Goods which gained weight, while NGX Industry, NGX Growth and NGX ASEM sectors close flat.

Market activity as measured by the volume of trades waned in the session, with daily traded volume standing at 67.369 million units, representing a 37.33 per cent downtick from a volume of 107.495 million units traded in the previous session.

The value of those traded stocks on the other hand inched up by 28.70 per cent in the session to stand at N1.480 billion as against a value of N1.150 billion recorded in the previous trading session.

FBN Holding was the top traded stock by volume for the trading session, followed by Zenith Bank, GTCO, Mutual Benefits and Sovereign Insurance to complete the list of the five most traded stocks by volume.

With regard to the value of the traded stocks, Seplat Energies took the lead of the top five performers, flanked by Zenith Bank, GTCO, Nestle Nigeria and FBN Holdings.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE