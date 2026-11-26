The Nigerian equities market on Thursday halted its seven-session losing streak as renewed buying interest in selected heavyweight stocks lifted the benchmark NGX All-Share Index by 0.04 per cent, although persistent sell-offs across several counters continued to weigh on overall market sentiment.

The All-Share Index gained 94.18 points to close at 244,089.47 points, compared with the 243,995.29 points recorded in the previous trading session, improving its year-to-date return to 56.86 per cent.

The marginal recovery translated into a N61.15 billion increase in market capitalisation, which rose to N158.49 trillion, reflecting renewed investor demand for selected large-cap stocks after seven consecutive sessions of losses.

However, the positive market close masked underlying weakness in trading sentiment, as declining stocks outnumbered advancers, indicating that investors remained cautious despite the return of bargain hunting in some heavyweight counters.

A total of 26 stocks closed in the red, against 21 gainers, translating into a negative market breadth of 0.8x. Cornerstone Insurance, May & Baker and Vitafoam led the decliners, underscoring continued selling pressure across selected equities.

Sectoral performance was mixed, with the banking and oil and gas indices supporting the broader market recovery.

The banking sector advanced by 0.57 per cent, while the oil and gas sector gained 0.26 per cent, reflecting improved investor interest in stocks within the two segments.

In contrast, the insurance index declined by 2.78 per cent, emerging as the worst-performing sector, while the consumer goods index shed 0.42 per cent. The industrial and commodities sectors closed flat.

The divergence in sectoral performance suggests that the market’s recovery was largely driven by selective positioning rather than a broad-based improvement in investor demand.

Trading activity also presented a mixed picture, with total volume and deal count declining even as the value of transactions recorded a significant increase.

A total of 1.53 billion shares exchanged hands in 29,190 deals, representing declines of 6.86 per cent and 2.35 per cent in volume and transaction count, respectively.

However, the value of transactions surged by 150.70 per cent to N102.58 billion, pointing to increased turnover despite fewer shares changing hands.

The sharp increase in transaction value, alongside the decline in volume and deal count, suggests that trading was concentrated in relatively higher-value transactions during the session.

Market analysts are expected to monitor whether renewed interest in heavyweight counters can be sustained in subsequent sessions, particularly as investors reassess their portfolio positions following the market’s extended bearish run.