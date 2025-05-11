NGX Group, market stakeholders honour Pascal Dozie’s enduring impact

CAPTAINS of industry, financial leaders, and dignitaries gathered at the Nigerian Exchange Group House for an Afternoon of Tributes and Special Closing Gong Ceremony in honour of late Dr. Pascal G. Dozie, OON, CON, former President of the Council of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). Organised by Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group), the event celebrated a visionary whose leadership and integrity helped shape Nigeria’s financial markets and corporate landscape.

In his welcome remarks, Alhaji (Dr) Umaru Kwairanga, Chairman of NGX Group, reflected on Dr Dozie’s profound influence, stating, “Dr. Dozie was a banker, entrepreneur, economist, and philanthropist—but above all, he was a builder of institutions. His tenure as President of the NSE Council marked a pivotal chapter in our history. With foresight and steady leadership, he laid the foundation for a world-class Exchange that not only serves Nigeria but inspires confidence across Africa.”

Continuing the stream of tributes, industry leaders shared reflections on Dr. Dozie’s legacy of principled leadership and institutional advancement. Dr Ernest Ndukwe, Chairman of MTN Nigeria Plc, praised his role in entrenching professionalism in the private sector. Mr Gabriel Idahosa, President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, described him as “a man of unwavering principle whose life embodied ethical leadership and nation-building.” Dr Raymond Obieri, former NSE Council President, recalled their shared commitment to institutional growth: “Pascal was the kind of leader who brought calm to chaos and vision to uncertainty. His leadership was never about power, it was always about purpose.”

Adding to this sentiment, Mr Ahonsi Unuigbe, Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Limited, urged attendees to honour Dr Dozie’s legacy through action: “He did not just serve; he built, inspired, and transformed. The greatest tribute we can pay is to ensure the institutions he strengthened continue to thrive with integrity, transparency, and innovation.”

Mr Olaniyi Yusuf, Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), underscored Dr Dozie’s foundational role: “He was not just a founding father of NESG but a compass for our mission to build a globally competitive Nigerian economy. His vision and principled leadership continue to guide us.”

Speaking from a personal perspective, Mr Uzoma Dozie offered an intimate tribute to his father: “Beyond his professional achievements, he was a man of quiet wisdom and grace. His presence commanded respect, and his influence shaped minds and institutions alike. His absence will be deeply felt.”

Mr Temi Popoola, Group Chief Executive Officer of NGX Group, added: “Dr. Dozie was more than an industry titan, he was a mentor, a visionary, and a nation-builder. His contributions were not just pioneering but transformative. To his family, we say thank you for sharing him with the nation. May his soul rest in peace, and may we all carry forward the light he ignited.”

Other notable speakers included Mr. Emmanuel Ikazoboh, former Interim Administrator, NSE; Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, OON, former Group CEO, NGX Group; Mr. Olufemi Akinsanya, Chairman of NGX Regulation; Mrs. Elizabeth Ebi, Managing Director, Futureview Group; and Mr. Frank Aigbogun, Publisher/CEO of BusinessDay Media.

The ceremony concluded with the symbolic Closing Gong Ceremony, not as a farewell, but as a reaffirmation of the values of integrity, excellence, and service to humanity, Dr. Dozie championed.

