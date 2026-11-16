NGX Group acquires 10% stake in Nairobi Securities Exchange

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc has acquired a 10 per cent equity stake in the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), deepening its expansion into East Africa and strengthening efforts to integrate capital markets across the continent.

The strategic investment, announced yesterday, marks another step in NGX Group’s drive to establish a stronger presence in African financial markets, following its earlier investment in the Ethiopian Securities Exchange (ESX).

The acquisition gives NGX Group exposure to one of East Africa’s established capital markets while expanding its investment portfolio beyond Nigeria and positioning it to benefit from the region’s long-term financial market growth.

The transaction also strengthens the financial relationship between West and East Africa, as both exchanges seek to deepen cross-border investment opportunities and improve connectivity among African capital markets.

NGX Group said the investment aligns with its strategy of building regional leadership through partnerships, market integration and disciplined capital allocation, while creating additional sources of investment returns for shareholders.

The Group Chairman of NGX Group, Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga, said the investment reflected the growing importance of regional collaboration in shaping the future of African capital markets.

He noted that the continent’s capital markets were approaching a critical stage, with integration increasingly moving beyond policy aspirations towards the development of practical market infrastructure.

“African capital markets are at an inflection point, where integration is moving from aspiration to architecture. Exchange groups that commit patient capital to market infrastructure will help shape how capital flows across the continent,” Kwairanga said.

He described the investment in the Nairobi Securities Exchange as a disciplined, long-term commitment to strengthening financial linkages between West and East Africa and creating opportunities for sustainable shareholder value.

The Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NGX Group, Temi Popoola, said the acquisition would contribute to building a more diversified and resilient exchange group with a broader investment footprint across African markets.

According to him, Kenya remains a major player in East Africa’s financial ecosystem, making the investment an opportunity for NGX Group to participate in the region’s growth while diversifying its sources of returns.

Popoola said the equity relationship would also provide a more permanent foundation for collaboration between the Nigerian and Kenyan markets, particularly in expanding opportunities for issuers and investors.

“This investment reflects our strategy to build a more diversified and resilient exchange group with a stronger presence across African markets. Kenya is a cornerstone of East Africa’s financial ecosystem, and our investment in NSE provides exposure to its long-term growth potential while broadening our sources of investment returns beyond Nigeria,” he said.

He added that both markets had demonstrated the benefits of closer collaboration, noting that the shareholding relationship would strengthen the basis for sustained engagement.

The investment comes amid growing efforts to strengthen regional financial integration, improve the movement of capital across African markets and create more attractive platforms for domestic and international investors.

For NGX Group, the acquisition represents a further diversification of its investment interests beyond the Nigerian market, complementing its existing strategic investment in the Ethiopian Securities Exchange.

The Group said its investment strategy would continue to focus on opportunities capable of strengthening its regional participation, diversifying investment returns and supporting the development of more connected and competitive African capital markets.

The 10 per cent acquisition also underscores the growing role of exchange groups as strategic investors in the development of financial market infrastructure beyond their domestic jurisdictions.

NGX Group is an integrated market infrastructure group with interests across Nigeria’s capital market ecosystem, supporting capital formation, investment access, market development and financial market infrastructure through its subsidiaries and strategic investments.