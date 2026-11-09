NGX gains N2.32trn as heavyweight stocks lift market 1.44%

The Nigerian equities market opened the trading week on a bullish note, adding N2.32 trillion to investors’ wealth as renewed demand for heavyweight stocks lifted the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index by 1.44 per cent to close at 252,456.74 points.

The rally strengthened the market’s year-to-date return to 62.23 per cent, while market capitalisation rose to N163.92 trillion, reflecting renewed buying interest in large-cap stocks, particularly in the industrial sector.

However, the positive index performance masked underlying weakness in market sentiment, as declining stocks outnumbered gainers, suggesting that the rally was not broadly supported across the market.

A total of 28 stocks closed in the red, against 20 gainers, translating to a negative market breadth of 0.7x. Thomas Wyatt and University Press led the losers, indicating that selling pressure persisted in several stocks despite the strong performance of the benchmark index.

Sectoral performance was largely positive, with the Industrial Goods Index leading the advance, gaining 5.68 per cent. Insurance stocks followed with a 1.28 per cent increase, while the Commodities, Banking and Oil and Gas indices appreciated by 0.42 per cent, 0.25 per cent and 0.22 per cent, respectively.

The Consumer Goods sector was the only laggard, shedding 0.03 per cent.

The industrial sector’s strong performance provided significant support for the broader market, reinforcing the influence of heavyweight stocks on the direction of the benchmark index.

Trading activity also improved considerably, pointing to stronger investor participation. Total turnover increased by 13.71 per cent to N30.55 billion, while traded volume rose by 20.03 per cent to 453.41 million shares.

The number of transactions advanced by 31.30 per cent to 42,891 deals, indicating increased market activity as investors repositioned their portfolios at the start of the week.

The latest rally comes against the backdrop of a market that has delivered substantial returns this year, although intermittent profit-taking and uneven participation among listed stocks continue to shape trading sentiment.

Analysts at Cowry Research noted that sustained demand for large-cap stocks could provide further support for the market. However, the divergence between index performance and market breadth suggests that investors remain selective.