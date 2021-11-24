NGX benchmark index dips marginally amidst mixed sentiments

Business News
By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba - Lagos
NGX benchmark index dips , Equities investors lost N28bn in 5 days amidst positive outlook, Equities investors lose , Airtel stocks push market , Stock market begins week on red zone as investors lose N12bn, Equities Investors gain N252bn as bulls persists at NGX, Bearish moments persist, tepid activities, Investors earn N27bn as bulls persists at NGX, Investors' interest in high cap , Local stock market bows , NGX: Market sustains positive sentiments, posts 0.4 per cent gain, Profit-taking dips market , Equities investors gained N340bn, Airtel Africa pushes market's worth, NGX: Investors earned N350bn in August, analysts predict positive H2, NGX ASI crosses 40,000 points as bulls persists, Local stock , market posts ASI shed 0.05%, dips market further by 0.1%, NGX: Banking stocks’ loss reverse gains as ASI sheds 0.1%, Equities market records marginal loss amidst robust activities, Profit taking takes toll, Equities investors lose N24.4bn

Mixed trading takes over equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), on Wednesday, leading to the benchmark index closing two basis points lower.

Significantly, late selloffs of Stanbic IBTC shares led the the All Share Index (ASI) of the NGX lower at 43,245.02 basis points.

Consequently, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns were unchanged at 2.9 per cent and 7.4 per cent, respectively.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive as 21 tickers gained relative to 17 losers.
On the performance chart, CHAMS and AIICO Insurance recorded the highest gains of the day, having appreciated in respective share values by 9.5 per cent and 9.3 per cent, while Honeywell Flour Mills and Eterna Oil topped the losers’ list after their respective shares value dipped by 9.8 per cent and 9.0 per cent.

Sectoral performance was broadly positive as the Insurance, Banking, Industrial Goods, and Consumer Goods indices posted gains by 2.1 per cent, 0.3 per cent and 0.1 per cent respectively, while the Oil and Gas index declined by 0.2 per cent.

At the local bourse on Wednesday, activities went uptick as the total volume traded increased by 11.6 per cent to 243.19 million units, valued at N3.75 billion, and exchanged in 3,777 deals.

Zenith Bank maintained the most traded stock by volume at 37.41 million units, while Nestle Nigeria was the most traded stock by value at N1.06 billion.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.NGX benchmark index dips marginally amidst mixed sentiments

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

NGX benchmark index dips marginally amidst mixed sentiments

You might also like
Business News

Microsoft guides employers on keys to unlocking hybrid work success

Business News

‘Honeywell deal to reposition Nigeria as regional superpower’

Top News

FG to replace fuel subsidy with N5,000 monthly grant for 40 million Nigerians

Business News

World Bank to FG: Remove subsidy, reduce CBN debt, increase tax on alcohol to save…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More