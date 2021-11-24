NGX benchmark index dips marginally amidst mixed sentiments

Mixed trading takes over equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), on Wednesday, leading to the benchmark index closing two basis points lower.

Significantly, late selloffs of Stanbic IBTC shares led the the All Share Index (ASI) of the NGX lower at 43,245.02 basis points.

Consequently, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns were unchanged at 2.9 per cent and 7.4 per cent, respectively.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive as 21 tickers gained relative to 17 losers.

On the performance chart, CHAMS and AIICO Insurance recorded the highest gains of the day, having appreciated in respective share values by 9.5 per cent and 9.3 per cent, while Honeywell Flour Mills and Eterna Oil topped the losers’ list after their respective shares value dipped by 9.8 per cent and 9.0 per cent.

Sectoral performance was broadly positive as the Insurance, Banking, Industrial Goods, and Consumer Goods indices posted gains by 2.1 per cent, 0.3 per cent and 0.1 per cent respectively, while the Oil and Gas index declined by 0.2 per cent.

At the local bourse on Wednesday, activities went uptick as the total volume traded increased by 11.6 per cent to 243.19 million units, valued at N3.75 billion, and exchanged in 3,777 deals.

Zenith Bank maintained the most traded stock by volume at 37.41 million units, while Nestle Nigeria was the most traded stock by value at N1.06 billion.

