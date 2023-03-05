Hakeem Gbadamosi, Akure

As world marks 2023 World Hearing Day, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Vintage Hearing Foundation, (VHF) in partnership with the Hearing Rotary Action Group, has donated 100 hearing aids to the hearing impaired at the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, Ondo state.

Speaking during the presentation of the hearing aids, the Founder-Secretary of Vintage Hearing Foundation, Omotunde Olayinka Balogun, who stressed the importance of early detection of hearing loss, said the hearing aids will be given to patients free of charge.

According to her, the donation of the hearing device were initiated by the VHF to commemorate this year’s World Hearing Day, with the theme “Ear and hearing care for all, Let’s make it a reality.”

Balogun who traced the hearing challenge to the problems that women face during childbirth, said most Nigerians don’t even know they have a hearing disability and called for a policy to ensure hearing tests are carried out on children of school age to address challenges at an early stage.

She noted that many people cannot afford the hearing aid saying the hearing disability is an expensive venture, disclosing that “the hearing aid that we have today cost N.5m and the total cost of the 100 hearing aids is N50 million.

She said: “The Hearing Rotary Action Group has given us about 300 hearing aids. A total of 100 hearing aids will be distributed to the beneficiaries.

“Both the hearing aid and its repair are very expensive. One hearing aid costs N500,000, so the total cost for the 100 we are donating today is N50 million. There are not many people who can afford to pay that amount.

“That is why the NGO is working in partnership with the Rotary Action Group and the Rotary Club of Abuja Metro to give hearing aids for free to beneficiaries”

He however, urged parents to pay attention to their wards in order to detect the defects early, saying it can be corrected if detected early and said the VHF would soon embark on a special project to detect the challenge at an early stage.

She said “to detect hearing defects early, we want to do tests for pupils who are entering school, so that if there is a problem, it can be detected at that stage and can be solved at an early stage because, when this problem is detected on time, it will help the child attain the fullness of his or her potential.





The District Governor,.District 9125, Goody Nnamdi, who was represented by former Assistant Governor, District 9125, Meyeyin Kelvin, said the gesture was in tandem with Rotary’s mission of easing the livelihood of the needy in society.

Speaking, the Vice-Chancellor of UNIMED, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, said: “We understand the enormity of the financial burden of this task of providing free medical services. Notwithstanding, we are truly determined to make it a reality.

“Today, we take a leap into this reality for individuals with hearing loss, particularly those without financial power for hearing intervention services.

“The University of Medical Sciences is on an enduring path of progress, and this year’s World Hearing Day celebration shall be the least ever witnessed in our institution.”

Also, the Head of Department, Audiology and Speech Language Therapy, UNIMED, Prof. Dele Owolawi, emphasized the need for everyone to maintain proper ear care and to be mindful of the side effects of drugs they take.

“This is important because we have been able to raise awareness about ear care. People don’t bother with respect to ear care, but we have been able to sensitize them to the reasons why we need to care for our ears.