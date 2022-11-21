NGO trains over 2000 young people in tech in 2022

A non-profit tech organisation, Tekisite, has completed its last phase of digital skills empowerment for young people and basic school students for 2022.

The last phase of this year’s tech project by the organisation was held recently in the Odo Ayandelu community in Lagos.

According to the founder of the organisation, Abass Oyeyemi, teenagers and youths in the community were trained in in-demand digital skills such as software development, product design, graphic design, project management, and photography.

He noted that Tekisite runs its own curriculum with much focus on taking teenagers through their developmental stages of learning digital skills.

Oyeyemi stated that their objective is to disrupt poverty growth in Africa by empowering teenagers and youths to join the global digital economy.

“While we have exceeded training over two thousand students in 2022,” Oyeyemi said, “2023 would be more impactful, as we are going to change the narrative by creating youths that are of value and are employable.”

In the course of the project, the Tekisite team visited mosques and churches in the community to campaign against cybercrime and social vices.

They also spoke to parents of the children on the dangers of cybercrime and also on the opportunities embedded in the global digital economy.

The Alayandelu of Odo-Ayandelu, Oba Aderibigbe Asunmo, while making his remarks, commended the Tekisite team members for their resilience and selflessness.

Oba Asunmo warned the youths to shun cultism, gangsterism, and cyber fraud, adding that, “Righteousness would always exalt a nation.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We’ve Not Endorsed Tinubu — PFN

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has said it has not endorsed the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying its earlier stand against Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket subsists…

EFCC And The Governors On Its Watch List





In the last eight months, if surveyed for mention in the news, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) would have featured more for its clampdown on cyber crime suspects, popularly called Yahoo boys…

May The Holy Spirit Forgive Those Saying I Need Medical Attention — Hank Anuku

Days after news filtered into town about the controversy trailing his mental state, actor, Hank Anuku, has dispelled the rumour, saying he is fine and sound…

Rising Poverty: Moving From Poverty Alleviation To Wealth Creation

Last Thursday, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced that 133 million Nigerians are multi-dimensionally poor. These are people whose poverty came as a result of lack of access to health, education, employment and security…

GIBBERS: Ibro, Ex-Kogi Gov, Writes Soludo Over Obi

“I am not an extension of anybody. I have my own opinions and have always said I think Peter [Obi] is the best candidate. All this has nothing to do with me.” That was Ozonna, the 28-year-old UK-based artist son of Professor Chukwuma Soludo, perceivably repudiating his father on Facebook…