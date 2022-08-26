NGO trains journalists on cleft, management, awareness

Smile Train, a non-governmental organisation, on Thursday, trained journalists to enhance their understanding of stigma and discrimination related to cleft lip and palate differences in Nigeria.

The training is to enable journalists to identify their role in the positive and responsible presentation of cleft lip and palate-related issues in Nigeria.

The eleven (11) journalists who participated in the two days training held at Oakland Hotel, Enugu were drawn from different print and broadcast media organisations including online news platforms and blogs in the southeast zone of the country.

In a welcome address the program director, west and central Africa, Dr Nicole Bouba represented by Mr Paul Lobi, said the training was to orient journalists about the extent of the cleft difference problem in regional, national and international contexts.

He then urged the participants to show commitment to sensitising the people that cleft is not caused by witchcraft or the mother being promiscuous but caused by a genetic predi position, environmental exposures like drug and alcohol use, smoking, maternal illness, infections and lack of vitamin B9(folate).

Dr Ifeanyichukwu Onah, the head of Orthopaedic Hospital Enugu State, said cleft is majorly caused by poor nutrition. He then charged women to get prepared with nutrition before getting pregnant to avoid having cleft babies.

He further charged journalists to always consult the parents of the cleft patient before taking their personal details and images to the media to avoid stigmatisation.

Speaking earlier, SmileTrain PR & communications manager, Africa, Emily Manjeru, said the training with the theme: “the media as a veritable tool for the demystification of cleft” were organised as part of efforts in ensuring that every person born with cleft lives a full and healthy life.





She then urged journalists to promote the voices of patients with surgical diseases (cleft lip and palate differences) through their media outfits.

Manjeru, then advised journalists to also take the training to their states adding that the community has provided every equipment and funding needed for quality treatment and care of cleft patients free of charge.