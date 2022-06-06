NGO trains boys on life skills to make global impact

African Change Makers Initiative has charged boys at the Special Correctional Centre, Oregun in Lagos to develop daily habits that will help them to grow into men with a positive mindset to impact the world and make it a better place.

These words of encouragement were given to the boys on the occasion of this year’s International Day of the Boychild tagged: “#Menttoring Boys” which was held recently.

The boys at the correctional centre were taught topics that would enable them to believe in themselves and excel in life as they grow into adulthood.

The event involved a team from the African Change Makers Initiative including Promise Ekewuba, Abdulbasith Sijuade, Akinyemi Eshilokun and Olutope Olatilewa.

Others present included Radr Bayode, one of the mentors in Nigeria, and Mr Julius Ilori, the CEO of Learners Corner, who was represented by Confidence Chibueze, the co-founder and COO of Learners Hub, who were speakers at the event.

A similar programme to the one in Lagos also took place in Port Harcourt, Rivers State and Abuja.