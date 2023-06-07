45 participants, comprising health facilities Nutrition Focal Persons (NFPs), LGA Maternal, Child Health Coordinators (MCHC), Community-Based Organisations (CBOs), State participants, other partners and the Media have commenced a 3-day Interpersonal Communication (IPC) training the trainer in Bauchi.

The training is being facilitated by an NGO, Alive and Thrive fhi360 for the purposes of Interpersonal communication (IPC) on Maternal, Infant and Young Child Nutrition (MIYCN) using the practical skills training the trainer.

Speaking at the opening of the training on Wednesday at the Pali Suites, Bauchi, State Focal Person of Alive and Thrive, Asimobi Chidiebere said that the participants are drawn from 6 LGAs of Bauchi State with 2 from every 3 Senatorial zones.

He added that it is expected that at the end of the training, the participants will go back to their respective areas and step down from the training in order to expand the scope of knowledge of the main focus of the programme.

According to him, the main objective is to prevent the life of the pregnant woman and her unborn child for the first 1000 days (first 2 years from conception) from any nutrition-related issues.

Asimobi Chidiebere added that the focus is on the need for good nutrition for the child and the mother during pregnancy and early age aimed at promoting a healthy life and in turn a healthy society.

He also said that some of the participants had already been trained and equipped at the National level and are therefore participating in the training for facilitation purposes.

The Alive and Thrive fhi360 Focal Person expressed confidence that at the end of the exercise, there will be more attention paid to the issue of nutrition in pregnancy and early life of the child and young children in the state.

Some of the participants while giving their expectations at the end of the training commended Alive and Thrive fhi360 for organising the exercise which will further broaden their knowledge and equip them for the task ahead.

Various papers on issues of nutrition in pregnancy and child growth and development are expected to be presented by experts while action plan will be developed.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE