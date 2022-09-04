NGO trains 400 youths on ICT skills in Ibadan

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Akande Tunde’s Movement (ATM) has trained about 400 youths in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Speaking during the presentation of certificates to beneficiaries on Friday, the founder of the Akande Tunde’s Movement, Dr Kazeem Akande, explained that the two months of computer training was organised as a part of his contribution to the development of the youth in the state.

The philanthropist, who is also a youth ambassador, stated that the training was meant to give support to the less privileged.

According to him, the ICT training was the 14th empowerment/scholarship programme organised by the foundation to give support to Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration in Oyo State just as he added that “the government cannot do it all alone.”

He added that apart from the certificates issued, prizes and scholarships, as well as textbooks and notebooks, were given to all beneficiaries of the programme.

Dr Akande, however, advised good-hearted Nigerians to look for ways to intervene in the empowerment of the youth in order to make the Nigerian youth relevant.

While they were speaking with the correspondent of the Nigerian Tribune, one of the beneficiaries and best graduating students, Zainab Momoh-Jimoh, appreciated the organisation for the opportunity given to her to participate in the training.

Also speaking with Nigerian Tribune, another beneficiary of the initiative, Feranmi Falore, appreciated the founder, adding that the programme has given him an opportunity to have knowledge of the computer.

