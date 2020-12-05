NGO trains 20 sex workers in skills acquisition in Kaduna

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) under the aegis of ”Giving Value to women initiative of Nigeria” has trained 20 commercial sex-workers on various skills to discourage them from prostitution.

The founder of the organization, Mrs Caroline Idoko said in Kaduna on Saturday that her organization which started in 2015, with the sole aim of improving lives of women of easy virtue had trained quite a number of them who came from broken homes.

She said over the years, her organization has been teaching these ladies differents skills and knowledge to change their lives for the better.



Some of the skills taught to them included beads making, liquid soap, scrolling powder, Carwash, Air-freshner, Bleach, dettol, Izal and Cosmetics among others.

She said, ”when I discovered that these young ladies sleeps with different men on daily basis to earn a living I shed tears.

“I started making friends with them and gradually, they trusted me and when they accepted me and opened up and tell me their sad stories.

”I talked to my self, since I have skills in different fields, why can’t I teach them and show them love.”

“I have graduated 18 and next week God’s willing, I will graduate two and send them back home to their friends and families so that they can start a new life with the skills they acquired.”

She disclosed those who graduated some years back are making serious progress in their daily lives,while some are even preparing to get married and continue their lives.

According to her, one of the biggest challenge she’s facing today is lack of fund and capital to enable her train more of these young ladies so that they will be useful to their lives.

“They are human beings and they are living with us, they need our help and support to make them be a better women through embracing a skills that would make them a great women.“

She then called on federal ministry of women affairs, all humanitarian organization, corporate bodies, wealthy individual, to support in the training more sex workers as some of the ladies are ready to abandon prostitution.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE