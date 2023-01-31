NGO trains 1,500 young Nigerians on technical skills, entrepreneurship in 3 states and FCT

A Non-Governmental Organisation(NGO) under the aegis of Hacey Health Initiative with support from Access Bank said it is encouraging and empowering over 1,500 young Nigerians in Federal Capital Territory, Oyo, Ebonyi and Kaduna states to see opportunities in the technology space within Nigeria rather than wanting to travel out of the country.

HHI Coordinator in Kaduna state, Jennifer Agbaji told newsmen during an interview on Tuesday that Hacey with support from Access Bank is implementing a post-COVID-19 survival project to support and equip young people with knowledge and skill for employment, further education, and entrepreneurship.

According to her, the project, which is being implemented in the Federal Capital Territory, Oyo, Kaduna, and Ebonyi States, would help a lot of Nigerian youths to be change agents in all spheres of the country’s economy by way of being productively engaged in technology driven projects.

“The project aims to strengthen the capacity of young people to effectively serve as change agents, promoting health and development messages, initiatives, and policies within and beyond their communities.

“For example, how they can leverage technology-driven projects such as coding, web programming, web design, graphic design, digital marketing, social media marketing, and other computer applications that are available to young persons.

“This will help these young persons to be productively engaged instead of looking for white-collar jobs that are not readily available for the masses.

“We are implementing the project in the FCT, Oyo, Kaduna, and Ebonyi States where we have reached over 1,500 young persons including members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to help them see a good future in Nigeria as a land of opportunities.

“Many people are going overseas without knowing there are so many benefits here in the country.

“So, we have been encouraging and empowering these young people on how to identify and key into these opportunities in their interest, and that of the country’s”, she said.