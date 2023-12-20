Nutrition International in partnership with SWODEN and FAcE-PaM have concluded training of male motivators as part of its gender responsive Behavioral Change Intervention (BCI) strategy project in Sokoto State.

One hundred male motivators comprising twenty participants drawn from across the five scale up LGAs of intervention in Sokoto state attended the training.

The training which started on the 13th December 2023 with Illela LGA, was followed by clustering Sokoto North and Kware 15th-16th of December, Dange Shuni and Wamakko LGA for 18th-19th of December 2023, respectively.

Addressing the male volunteers of the BCI project, in the course of the training, the State Nutrition International Coordinator, Oyedeji Ayobami, highlighted the importance of male involvement and husbands in project deliverables as they are influencers that create impacts.

He said, “The involvement and participation of husband/ male volunteers are boosters to project implementation reducing barriers to access of Iron Folic Acid, IFAs, Zinc/Lo-ORS (Low Osmolarity Oral Rehydration Salt Solution) and VAS.”

The SWODEN programme officer, Abdulhamid Buhari, stated the objectives and purpose of the training, which he said is to “promote and influence gender responsiveness within the community with the aim of building the capacity of male motivators on knowledge of BCI and gender mainstreaming.

“It is also to engage them on strategies for gender awareness and community sensitization on BCI in encouraging male to support their women most especially during pregnancy to access health care services within their community.”

The training also spelt out the roles and responsibilities of the male motivators on the BCI & gender mainstreaming project.

The FAcE-PaM Project Officer, Elizabeth Stephen Kassam, also highlighted the IFAs, Zinc/Lo-ORS influencing positive behaviors in Ante-Natal Care, ANC attendance, IFA and Zinc Lo-ORS consumption.

