NGO to promote inclusive education for children with disabilities

In a bid to address the educational challenges faced by children with disabilities, the Sine Qua Non Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) dedicated to delivering public services and education programmes across Nigeria, has launched a new initiative aimed at fostering inclusive learning environments in Lagos State.

The initiative, which seeks to transform traditional learning spaces to meet the diverse needs of children with disabilities, is calling on individuals, organizations, and philanthropists to join hands in supporting the cause.

In a statement, the Foundation’s convener Emmanuel Oyedepo highlighted critical gaps in public education infrastructure that exclude children with physical, sensory, and intellectual disabilities from accessing quality education.

“This project is not just about improving facilities; it’s about creating a society where every child, regardless of ability, has the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive,” Oyedepo said.

He explained that the program will focus on three key areas.

“We are looking at renovation and adaptation of existing school infrastructure to make it accessible to children with physical disabilities, provision of assistive technologies and specialized learning materials for children with sensory and intellectual disabilities and, lastly, training for educators and caregivers to promote inclusive teaching practices and disability awareness,” Oyedepo said.

The Foundation appealed for support in the form of financial contributions, in-kind donations such as assistive devices and educational materials, and volunteer involvement to help deliver on the project’s objectives.

“We believe that community collaboration is essential to make inclusive education a reality. Whether through funding, expertise, or time, everyone has a role to play in shaping a more inclusive future for our children,” the convener added.

“With your help, we can build a tomorrow where no child is left behind,” Oyedepo concluded.

Last November, the nonprofit marked the United Nations designated International Day of Care and Support for the Elderly, in Iwaya community, a densely populated neighbourhood within the Yaba axis of Lagos State, where it donated food supplies to the aged and vulnerable.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

