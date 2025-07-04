NGO to launch adoption, rehabilitation strategy for young boys

The Mended Men Project is ready to launch a long-term adoption and rehabilitation strategy for young boys in the Boys Remand Home, Oregun, in Lagos State.

In a statement signed by the founder of the Mended Men Project, Tolu ‘TM’ Moyan, said the boys will be rehabilitated through mentoring, character development, and spiritual guidance, adding that ‘ReForged’ will help broken boys become whole men.

“We are raising a different kind of man, one who has faced his pain, found healing, and chosen purpose over passivity. TarryMen and ReForged are the first chapters in this redemptive story,” he stated.

Moyan also disclosed that the organisation is gathering over 300 men in Lagos for a spiritual reset at TarryMen Global Suicide Statistics to save men.

According to the statement, the event, which will be held on the 5th of July, 2025, is specifically for the healing of men.

Moyan explained that TarryMen, the first national prayer convocation by The Mended Men Project, is not a conference. “It’s a call to war. A war against confusion, compromise, and cycles of broken masculinity.

“Themed #FactoryReset, this experience will awaken men to a life of clarity, conviction, and eternal impact. With a lineup of intense worship, bold prayer, and prophetic direction, the gathering aims to help men rediscover who they are, why they were created, and what they must now rebuild.

“TarryMen is not just an event. It’s the first battle line in a larger war for purpose, legacy, and healing,” the statement noted.

