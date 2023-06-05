Arrangements have been concluded by a non-governmental organization operating in Nigeria under the aegis of Black Diamond Beauty Restoration Foundation to invest the sum of one billion Naira for the establishment of a tourists attraction centre, traditional Palace and health centre in Abia Community, Etung Local Government Area in Cross River state.

Chief Executive Officer CEO/Managing Director MD of the Foundation, Rev. Black Diamond Agbor, disclosed this on Sunday in Càlabar after concluding consultations with the elders in the Council of Abi community in Etung LGA of the state.

The CEO who spoke shortly after receiving a parcel of land containing 4 hectares donated to the foundation by the community chiefs stressed that the project is kick-starting before the end of the year and that upon completion of the centre, tourists would be attracted to the community.

Related Posts No Content Available

According to the CEO, the project will usher development in the community which shares a boundary with the neighbouring Cameroon Republic.

“We are erecting a Traditional Palace that will also serve as a tourist attraction to the area. within the same space, there will be very many other structures like a cultural centre, a health centre, and a number of facilities that would attract development to the community.

“We are hoping to kick off the project before the end of the year. We are looking at something close to one billion.”

When asked how he intends to go about the huge amount for execution of the capital project, the CEO who is also an Indigene of the Cross River State said, “We have collaborators so we don’t sit down and fold our hands”.

Earlier, during a meeting with the community leaders in Abia village, Town Council Chairman Matthew Agbor, who spoke on behalf of the community lamented over the non-existence of basic social amenities in their Community and decried that the state and federal government have neglected them.

They expressed happiness over the assurance by the foundation, stressing that with the centre, the development would definitely visit their community.

The town council Chairman enumerated basic amenities lacking in the community including lack of potable drinking water, no access road to the community and lack of telephone network due to the absence of a telecommunication mast. The town council Chairman maintained that several attempts made by private individuals to attract telecommunications mast had failed.

“Abia people do not have a good road network. We struggle through community efforts to maintain the roads leading to our community. The people of Abia do not have a good community Hall, though much attempt has been made towards erecting an ultra-modern town hall but due to some immediate challenges that arose as at the time it has always failed.” Mathew stated.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oyedepo, Enenche, others not fake for supporting Obi – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has cautioned Nigerians from referring to Bishop Oyedepo, Pastor Paul Enenche, and…

WEEK BRIEF: Tinubu Presidency, fuel subsidy saga and NLC war drums

On May 29, Bola Ahmed Tinubu became the 16th president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was sworn in as President of Nigeria by…

Why I sacked Auxiliary as PMS boss — Makinde

Following the clash of interest that ensued between the former Chairman of disciplinary committee of the Park Management System in…

I met my wife virgin at 21 — Isreal DMW

Superstar Davido’s aide, Isreal Afeare aka Isreal DMW, has responded to critics who were trolling him over his…

The fuel subsidy issue

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

In a historic achievement Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has become the first African footballer to…