By Rukiyat Ogunwade

A Non-Governmental Organisation focused on giving support on education, Mafoya Oluwa Mbe foundation is set to organise literary and debate competitions for students in Oyo state.

According to the director of the foundation, Olusegun Agboola the winners who emerged would be awarded scholarships while the school producing the winners would be awarded with the construction of e-library to encourage reading culture among school children.

While commending the state government for its contribution to education in the state through the reduction of out of school students on the streets,

> the NGO also appealed to the state government to give more priority to education.

“I commend the Oyo state governor, Mr Seyi Makinde for his contributions to education in the state through the return of over 60,000 out-of-school children back to school. I appeal to the state government to give a higher priority to education in the state as this will help promote education “, he said .

Agboola urged Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde to do more in education if re-elected for another four years term.

This appeal was made at a press conference held in Ibadan on Wednesday where he reinstated the organisation’s commitment to uplifting the standard of living of indigent students.

Agboola noted that the NGO is open for partnership for the promotion of education in the state.

He said consultations has been made to the ministry of education for the success of the competition adding that the purpose of the competition is to bring back literary and debating society in schools.

He lamented that the major problem associated with education in the country is funding while he urged well meaning Nigerians to give support to the education sector adding that government alone cannot fund education.