NGO to empower 100 FCT students in entrepreneur skills development

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), the Ladi Memorial Foundation (LMF) has revealed plans to train and equipped over 100 students in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja with entrepreneurial skills for employability.

Speaking at the launching of the initiative at Government Secondary School (GSS) Pyakasa, Lugbe in Abuja at the weekend, the Executive Director of the Foundation, Mrs Rosemary Osikoya said the Organization was targeting 31 students from the first batch of the project.

LMF in collaboration with Chateko Vocational Institute (CVI) is to train and equip youths with vocational and technical skills for improved livelihoods and productivity toward reducing poverty and unemployment in Nigeria.

Mrs Osikoya explained that the first batch of the 31 students to be trained were selected out of the 100 participants of the free scalable training which will run from July to December 2021.

She said the Foundation has unveiled a six-month Co-curriculum on Technical Vocational Education Training (TVET) skills for Entrepreneurship and Employability for the students of Junior Government Secondary School (JSS), Pyakasa, Abuja.

Other students to benefit from the programme include 30 Senior students and 39 school drop out within the Capital City.

The beneficiaries are to be trained in Garment making and catering trade crafts.

“The YECAP is designed to ensure participants develop market-ready, employable skills at the end of six months in line with National Business Technical Examination Board (NABTEB) Modular Skills Syllabus.

“The National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) launch in 2018 provides the policy framework for equating informal and non-informal education but the sensitisation remains limited,” Mrs Osikoya lamented.

The NGO displayed sewing machines and several equipments for catering training for empowering the beneficiaries while they (students) will equally be connected to practising artisans and showcase individual projects in exhibition upon graduation.

On her part, the Principal of JSS Pyakasa, Hajia Amina Abdullahi commended the Foundation for the Initiative that will engage many youths profitable.

She, therefore, urged the beneficiaries to make the most out of the opportunity presented to them by Ladi Memorial Foundation (LMF) to become self-employed.

