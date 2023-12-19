In its bid to mitigate food insecurity in society, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Leo Vest Food Bank will be distributing food items to about 500 households in Osun state on Thursday 28th December.

In a statement signed by the founder, Olatunji Awodiran, and made available to Tribune Online, it was stated that the outreach is aimed at easing hunger within the community.

According to the statement, aside from the distribution of food items, the NGO will also embark on a youth empowerment initiative.

Additionally, the organisation will provide empowerment workshops and training sessions, targeting a minimum of 100 youths, to enhance employability and foster entrepreneurial skills, develop a dedicated programme to address the specific needs of older adults, offer health check-ups, daily support, and foster a community for at least 100 individuals.

Awodiran further noted that the initiative will also create a sustainable support system for widows by offering financial aid, counseling services, and community integration initiatives to make a positive difference in their lives.

It was also stated in the statement that the initiative is meant to contribute to the community through the promotion of unity, collaboration and creation of mutual support among residents.

“We aim to contribute to community development by promoting unity, collaboration, and mutual support among residents through targeted interventions,” the statement reads.