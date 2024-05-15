Nigeria INGO Forum (NIF), a non-governmental organisation has tasked journalists to be professional when reporting humanitarian services in a critical and challenging situation.

The NGO stated this during a media workshop organised for journalists from Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina, Maiduguri and Adamawa on Tuesday at the BON Hotel in Abuja.

In her opening remarks, the media and communication Adviser NIF Ademilola Adesanya highlighted the existence of Nigeria INGO Forum and its collaboration with other non-governmental Organizations.

” NIF is an alliance of international NGOs providing humanitarian and development assistance in Nigeria, started with 14 members but now have grown to 56 members”.

She said NIF exists to facilitate INGO’s collective action in the principled and effective delivery of assistance to save and improve the lives of vulnerable people.

According to her, the collective action in the principle is through strengthening coordination and information sharing among members, fostering partnerships with different actors including the United Nations, national NGOs, and donors.

“We serve as a link to improve efficiency and effectiveness in the delivery of much-needed aid to affected populations,” she revealed.

Meanwhile, at the workshop, lectures were delivered on Humanitarian principles in practice in North East and North West Nigeria which was presented by NIF acting Country director Lynn Van Beek.

Also, papers were presented by Professor Danjuma Gambo on conflict-sensitive reporting which highlighted a conflict-sensitive approach to reporting Humanitarian issues, Blessing Asso Tunor and Rafatu Onyeche Salami also presented different papers on Tuesday evening.