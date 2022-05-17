NGO tasks FG, 2023 election aspirants, Labour, organisations, others on children welfare, education 

As the Organised Labour and many other civil society organizations seem to focus on workers welfare and other issues, a non governmental organization, A Mother’s Love Initiative (AMLi), has called on the political class especially all 2023 general elections aspirants to entrench issues of Nigerian children welfare and education in their overall plans for provision of dividends of democracy to the citizens.

AMLi also stressed the need for government (Federal and States) labour unions, organizations and businessmen and women to take serious the welfare and education of children in their social developmental plans.

The NGO said that welfare and education of children is ‘very important’ in the life of any country, hence, the need for politicians and particularly aspirants to various political positions across the country to specially plan for and prioritize welfare and education of children as Nigeria prepares for a new government after the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

“AMLi hereby calls on all and sundry, and in particular the political stakeholders, to increase children-focused interventions as children are fast becoming endangered species in Nigeria with the spate of abductions in schools and all manner of vices children are exposed to in Nigeria.” The NGO, noted.

Contained in a press statement signed by its Head, External Relations, Hanatu A. Enwemadu, Esq, and made available to journalists in Abuja, AMLi, hinted of its coming awareness event on welfare and education of children slated for 27 May, 2022, at the NAF Conference Centre Abuja.

It went further to say; “This year, A Mother’s Love Initiative (AMLi – a social change initiative which campaigns for the overall wellbeing of the African child) has taken it upon herself to create awareness on the need to consider the interests and welfare of the Nigerian child in the face of 2023 elections and ongoing electioneering campaigns.





“Children do not have voting rights anywhere in the world, and where proactive steps are not taken, the interests of the child may subtly be relegated in the entire political discuss. Everyone seems to be in a hurry to win the votes and allegiance of the upper demography, while children and their issues of concern are lost in the rush.

“AMLi strongly believes that the manifesto and political persuasion of any political party or candidate should chiefly be influenced by the balance of their proposals toward child welfare and education. The agenda of any government should not exclude or diminish extensive childcare and child-centered policies.

“Children form the core of the family, and family is the core of every society; hence, the welfare and interest of the child must be the fore, core, and center of any political proposition or policy if we will achieve the new Nigeria which we all clamor for.

“To mark the 2022 Children’s day Celebration tagged ‘Celebrating the Nigerian Child’ in an innovative way, A Mother’s Love Initiative will be hosting representatives of the Nigerian child from various schools and institutions across the country, and will provide a platform for the children to interface with key political aspirants in the forthcoming elections to present their cause and demands on the Nigerian government.

“This innovation is predicated on AMLi’s belief that the suitability of any candidate in the forthcoming 2023 elections should be matched with the quality of his/her agenda towards burning issues relating to the Nigerian child and young people.

“Issues inter alia to be discussed during the event are: Hurried child syndrome (psychosocial maladjustment inflicted on adolescents and youths as a result of hurrying them through their educational and developmental milestones), Poverty and limited access to education, Laws and policies on child and domestic abuse, Child pornography and sexual exploitation, High maternal mortality rate, Poor access to health and childcare services which threaten the existence and wellbeing of Nigerian children, Kidnapping and abductions, Unstable academic calendar, etc.

“Remember, Children are the future! They are the leaders we’ll have tomorrow. Let us all join hands to protect them, and preserve the future of Nigeria, and Africa in general.”

